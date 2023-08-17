Home
Home india delhi

Women fight for space to stand in Delhi metro; video goes viral

The video uploaded by X handle @gharkekalesh shows two women having a verbal argument and pushing each other over lack of space to stand.
Last Updated 17 August 2023, 15:52 IST

Follow Us

Delhi metro has been in the news for all reasons metros are not famous for, with people dancing, making reels, using hair straighteners inside the train. By every passing day Delhi metro is providing drama even Ekta Kapoor serials are unable to provide.

In another such episode, a video of two women getting into a heated argument over not having enough space to stand has gone viral. A fellow traveller recorded the video and uploaded it on X.

The video uploaded by X handle @gharkekalesh shows two women having a verbal argument and pushing each other over lack of space to stand which escalated, but timely intervention of another passenger ended the fight.

The video has garnered a lot of attention with it crossing over 70 thousand views. However, it was the comment section that made it more entertaining. One of the X users commented that vlogging in Delhi Metro is one of the best career options.

Some also said that they are eagerly waiting for Mumbai metro for more content.

Some were even more sarcastic that if they want space they should travel to Mumbai locals.

(Published 17 August 2023, 15:52 IST)
India News Delhi Delhi Metro Trending

