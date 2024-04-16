Won't 'tolerate this insult' and 'respond to jail with votes': AAP

Rai said that Kejriwal provided free electricity, water, good quality schools and health care, pilgrimage to the elderly while the seven sitting BJP MPs did nothing in last five years which was why six of them were denied tickets by their party.

Kejriwal has also promised to provide Rs 1000 monthly to women in the city, Rai said, adding this promise will also be fulfilled.

"If the BJP was arrogant because of power, people have power of vote to respond back. They will answer to the arrest of Kejriwal and sending him to jail through their votes," Rai said.

AAP candidate from East Delhi Kuldeep Kumar urged people to vote for the party symbol 'broom' and said that won't tolerate arrest of Kejriwal.

Rai alleged that Kejriwal was not allowed to meet his wife face to face in the jail and the BJP led government at the Centre has crossed all limits of atrocities.

"If the government continues to torture Kejriwal like this, how long will tolerate this silently. If Kejriwal has worked for the people in Delhi then it's time to stand with him. We have power of vote and we will not tolerate this humiliation and respond with voting in the elections," he said.

He appealed people to pledge by flashing their mobile phone lights and repeating "today I swear that I will make every possible effort to remove the dictatorship being carried out by the BJP government in the country and to save the Constitution and democracy".