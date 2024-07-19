World Heritage Committee meeting: NDMC keeps 75 pump on standby to battle waterlogging

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council has installed CCTV cameras at 20 new locations to monitor waterlogging and procured 75 portable pumps to drain excess water in case there's heavy rainfall during the World Heritage Committee meet here, a civic body member said on Friday.

The WHC meet will be held here in the national capital from July 21 to 31.

"We have six control rooms that will be monitoring the situation while 175 personnel will be on ground. Apart from these, the central Command and Control Room will also keep an eye on the situation," NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay said.