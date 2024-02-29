Demolishing homes of poor is BJP's 'anyay kaal': Priyanka Gandhi attacks Centre over razing Uttarakhand tunnel rescue hero's house in Delhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday attacked the BJP over the razing of the house of a rat-hole miner who was part of the Silkyara tunnel rescue operation, saying demolishing the houses of the poor and humiliating them is the truth of the BJP's 'anyay kaal'.

Several houses, including that of Wakeel Hassan, feted for saving with his team of rat-hole miners 41 workers trapped in Uttarkashi's Silkyara tunnel in November last year, were razed in a demolition drive carried out by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in Khajoori Khas area on Wednesday.