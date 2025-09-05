Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DGCA may relax import rules, allow airlines to bring in aircraft up to 20 years old

To ease supply chain bottlenecks and support fleet expansion, aviation regulator proposes extending aircraft import age limits, pressurised planes up to 20 years, unpressurised up to 25.
Last Updated : 05 September 2025, 13:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 September 2025, 13:41 IST
India NewsDGCAAircraftimport

Follow us on :

Follow Us