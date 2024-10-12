DGCA to examine Air India Express plane that suffered hydraulic failure: Civil aviation ministry

<p>New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA will conduct a thorough examination of the Air India Express plane that suffered a hydraulic failure while operating a flight from Trichy to Sharjah on Friday to ascertain the cause of the glitch.</p>.<p>The aircraft carrying 141 people suffered a hydraulic failure soon after take-off and went around Trichy for nearly two-and-a-half hours before making a safe landing at Trichy airport.</p>.Aircraft faces mid-air glitch after take-off from Tiruchirappalli, lands safely.<p>In a statement, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said the airport and emergency teams responded swiftly and effectively after a full emergency was declared at 1805 hours.</p>.<p>The flight landed at 2015 hours.</p>.<p>"The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been instructed to conduct a thorough examination of the aircraft to determine the exact cause of the hydraulic issue.</p>.<p>"In the meantime, Air India Express has been advised to provide all necessary assistance to the passengers, including alternate arrangements for their onward journey," Naidu said. </p>