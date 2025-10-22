Congress leader Ashok Gehlot with AICC Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and others during a meeting ahead of the state Assembly elections.
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah(L), his son and MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah.
Union Minister Amit Shah and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis
An Ola office in India(L), founder Bhavish Aggarwal
Credit: Reuters, PTI Photos
The landing was originally planned at Nilackal near Pamba, but it was changed to Pramadam due to inclement weather.
Prof Eknath Vasant Chitnis
The Supreme Court of India.
Smriti Irani in 'Kyunki...' and Bill Gates(R)
Published 22 October 2025, 14:28 IST