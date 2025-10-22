Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: Dalit man forced to lick ground after urinating near temple, accused held

Rawat, in his complaint, said that he was abused, threatened and forced to ‘lick’ the ground, where he had allegedly ‘accidentally urinated’ and was also made to clean the temple
Last Updated : 22 October 2025, 16:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 October 2025, 16:21 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshDalit

Follow us on :

Follow Us