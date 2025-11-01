<h2>At least 10 dead in stampede in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam temple</h2>.<p>In a tragic incident, at least 10 devotees died at the Venkateswara Swamy temple in Kasibugga, Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday due to a stampede.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/andhra-pradesh/many-dead-in-stampede-in-andhra-pradeshs-srikakulam-temple-3782844">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Centre neglects Kannada, other languages; imposes Hindi: CM Siddaramaiah</h2>.<p>Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that the Centre should ensure education through mother tongue.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/english-hindi-weakening-talent-of-our-children-karnataka-cm-siddaramaiah-seeks-education-in-mother-tongue-3782807">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | RJD leader writes to EC, says NDA govt violated MCC by transferring money to women ahead of polls</h2>.<p>RJD has complained to the Election Commission against the NDA government in Bihar for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by transferring money to women under the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana' on October 17, 24 and 31.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-rjd-leader-writes-to-ec-says-nda-govt-violated-mcc-by-transferring-money-to-women-ahead-of-polls-3782982">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Only what CM and I say matters': Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar says Congress govt united, rejects other voices</h2>.<p>Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday played down speculation about a possible change in leadership, popularly dubbed the 'November Revolution', asserting that there was complete unity within the state government.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/only-what-cm-and-i-say-matters-karnataka-deputy-cm-shivakumar-says-congress-govt-united-rejects-other-voices-3782965">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Rains pour cold water on leaders’ campaign plans</h2>.<p>Incessant rains for the last three days have poured cold water on the plans of top leaders of all the major political parties to campaign in poll-bound Bihar.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-rains-pour-cold-water-on-leaders-campaign-plans-3783005">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Rave party busted on Bengaluru outskirts; 115 people tested</h2>.<p>Police on Saturday raided a rave party on the outskirts of Bengaluru, officials said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/suspected-rave-party-raided-on-bengaluru-outskirts-3782743">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'We have worked for all, not for our families': Nitish Kumar's video message to people of Bihar five days before polls</h2>.<p>Now, that the Bihar Assembly elections are at the doorstep, just five days before the first phase of the polls, that is November 6, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his thoughts in a fresh video message to the people of Bihar. </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/we-have-worked-for-all-not-for-our-families-nitish-kumars-video-message-to-people-of-bihar-five-days-before-polls-3782741">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Kerala free of extreme poverty: CM Pinarayi Vijayan</h2>.<p>Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday declared in the assembly that the state was free of extreme poverty.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/kerala-free-of-extreme-poverty-cm-pinarayi-vijayan-3782744">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna announces retirement</h2>.<p>Rohan Bopanna has officially announced his retirement from tennis, marking a 20-year journey that redefined a remarkable Indian double tennis history.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/tennis/indian-tennis-star-rohan-bopanna-announces-retirement-3782910">Read more</a></p>.<h2>ICC Women's World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur's India eye maiden title against determined Proteas in final</h2>.<p>All stars seem to be aligned towards India bagging their maiden ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup title in their third final appearance.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/icc-womens-world-cup-harmanpreet-kaurs-india-eye-maiden-title-against-determined-proteas-in-final-3782872">Read more</a></p>