DH Evening Brief: At least 10 killed as vehicle falls into river in Uttarakhand; Petrol, diesel to get costlier in Karnataka

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 15 June 2024, 14:18 IST
10 killed, 13 injured as tempo traveller skids off road, falls into Alaknanda river in Uttarakhand

At least 10 tourists were killed and 13 injured when a tempo traveller skidded off the road and fell into Alaknanda river on Badrinath national highway in Uttarakhand here on Saturday, officials said. Read more

Petrol, diesel to get costlier as Karnataka hikes sales tax on fuel

The Karnataka government on Saturday hiked sales tax on fuel, which will make petrol and diesel dearer, as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah looks to mobilise resources. Read more

G7 Summit: Modi seizes center stage to ambush Biden, Trudeau

Narendra Modi seized a window to end his diplomatic purgatory with the US and Canada. Read more

Renukaswamy murder case: Police custody of actor Darshan, 12 others extended by 5 more days

A Court in Bengaluru has extended the police custody of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his associates arrested in a murder case by five more days on Saturday. Read more

Eight Naxalites, one security personnel killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

Eight Naxalites and a jawan of the Special Task Force (STF) were killed in an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Saturday, police said. Read more

MVA's poll victory is beginning, we will win assembly polls, says a confident Uddhav

Upbeat after the Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) 'victory' in the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said it was only a beginning and the opposition alliance will maintain its winning streak in the coming assembly elections in the state. Read more

Flesh-eating bacteria that can kill in two days spreads in Japan

A disease caused by a rare “flesh-eating bacteria” that can kill people within 48 hours is spreading in Japan after the country relaxed Covid-era restrictions. Read more

Union Minister Suresh Gopi calls Indira Gandhi 'mother of Bharat'; donates rosary to church

Gopi, who visited the memorial of Congress leader and former chief minister K Karunakaran at Thrissur, told reporters that he considers former prime minister Indira Gandhi as the 'mother of India'. Read more

Elon Musk's X chases sacked Australian employees to return money as it 'overpaid' them

Elon Musk’s social media platform X is asking its former Australian employees to return their entitlements as the company claimed it had overpaid them. Read more

Kuwaiti authorities launch crackdown on illegal property extensions after Mangaf fire

Authorities in Kuwait have launched a crackdown on illegal property extensions in the wake of a devastating fire at a seven-storey building that claimed the lives of 50 people, including 46 Indians, according to a media report on Saturday. Read more

Published 15 June 2024, 14:18 IST
