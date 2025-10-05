<h2>Eighteen dead as heavy rain triggers massive landslides in Darjeeling; CM visit on October 6<br></h2>.<p>According to the NDRF statement at least 11 people have died in Mirik, the worst affected area in the landslide, and seven injured have been rescued from the area.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/eighteen-dead-as-heavy-rain-triggers-massive-landslides-in-darjeeling-cm-visit-on-october-6-3753210">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Madhya Pradesh doctor arrested after 11 child deaths from toxic cough syrup<br></h2>.<p>The Madhya Pradesh government, on Sunday, banned the sale of Coldrif cough syrup, with officials stating the drug samples were found to contain a highly toxic substance.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/madhya-pradesh/madhya-pradesh-doctor-arrested-after-11-child-deaths-from-toxic-cough-syrup-3753217">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Special Intensive Revision purified voters' list after 22 years: CEC Gyanesh Kumar<br></h2>.<p>Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday voiced satisfaction over the completion of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, claiming that the exercise "purified" the voters' list after 22 years.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-special-intensive-revision-purified-voters-list-cec-gyanesh-kumar-3753361">Read more</a></p>.<h2>51 killed in landslides and floods triggered by downpour in Nepal</h2>.<p>Nepal Army, Nepal Police and APF personnel were involved in carrying out rescue operations.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/51-killed-in-landslides-and-floods-triggered-by-downpour-in-nepal-3753369">Read more</a></p>.<h2>School staff in J&K's Baramulla asked to 'refrain from criticising government policies' on social media<br></h2>.<p>The chief education officer (CEO) of Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir directed teaching and non-teaching staff employed under the department to refrain from criticising government policies on social media, warning them of punitive action, including dismissal from service.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/school-staff-in-j-ks-baramulla-asked-to-refrain-from-criticising-government-policies-on-social-media-3753374">Read more</a><br></p>.<h2>India-Pakistan World Cup: Match referee goofs up as Pak wrongly wins toss<br></h2>.<p>The toss proceedings for Women's World Cup match between India and Pakistan didn't go exactly as planned, as the match referee Shandre Fritz made a blunder while announcing the winner of the toss.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/india-pakistan-world-cup-match-referee-goofs-up-as-pak-wrongly-wins-toss-3753441">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Kashmir’s apple industry faces worst crisis in over a decade as prices crash by 70%</h2>.<p>Kashmir’s famed apple industry, long regarded as the backbone of the valley’s rural economy, is enduring one of its worst seasons in more than a decade.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/kashmirs-apple-industry-faces-worst-crisis-in-over-a-decade-as-prices-crash-by-70-3753311">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Israel strikes Gaza as Palestinians pin hopes on Trump's Gaza plan<br></h2>.<p>The Israeli escalation comes as Egypt prepares to host delegates from Hamas, Israel and the United States, and Qatar, to kick off talks over the implementation of the most advanced effort yet to halt the conflict.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/israel-strikes-gaza-as-palestinians-pin-hopes-on-trumps-gaza-plan-3753281">Read more</a></p>.<h2>OPEC+ agrees to raise oil output by 1,37,000 bpd in November: Sources<br></h2>.<p>Eight OPEC+ countries on Sunday agreed to raise oil output in November by 1,37,000 barrels per day, two OPEC+ sources told Reuters while the meeting was under way.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/opec-agrees-to-raise-oil-output-by-137000-bpd-in-november-sources-3753429">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Incarcerated activist Sonam Wangchuk seeks judicial probe into Leh killings<br></h2>.<p>Wangchuk was arrested late last month under the National Security Act (NSA) following large-scale protests in Leh, which turned violent and left four people dead.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/ladakh/incarcerated-activist-sonam-wangchuk-seeks-judicial-probe-into-leh-killings-3753466">Read more</a></p>