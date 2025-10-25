DH Evening Brief | Australian women cricketers molested in Indore; Veteran actor Satish Shah passes away at 74

<h2>Australian women cricketers molested in Indore, stalker caught within hours</h2>.<p>Two Australian women cricketers participating in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup were allegedly stalked and molested by a motorcycle-borne man in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Saturday morning.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/madhya-pradesh/australian-women-cricketers-molested-in-indore-stalker-caught-within-hours-3774902">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Veteran actor Satish Shah, known for 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai', 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro', passes away at 74</h2>.<p>Veteran actor Satish Shah — known for his iconic comic roles in films like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro and television serials like Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away in Mumbai on Saturday. He was 74.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/veteran-actor-satish-shah-known-for-sarabhai-vs-sarabhai-jaane-bhi-do-yaaro-passes-away-at-74-3774957">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Decisions taken with integrity, due diligence': LIC denies Washington Post report on Adani investments</h2>.<p>Investments in Adani group companies were made independently and in accordance with its board-approved policies, following detailed due diligence, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) said on Saturday.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/decisions-taken-with-integrity-due-diligence-lic-denies-washington-post-report-on-adani-investments-3774939">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Kurnool bus fire | List of fatal bus mishaps in India in the last decade</h2>.<p>In what can be termed as one of the worst road tragedies the country has seen in recent times, around 19 people were killed when a Bengaluru-bound private bus caught fire during the early hours of Friday, October 24</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kurnool-bus-fire-list-of-fatal-bus-mishaps-in-india-in-the-last-decade-3774973#1">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Tension over 'I love Muhammad' graffiti on temple walls in UP's Aligarh</h2>.<p>Tensions prevailed here on Saturday after "I love Muhammad" graffiti was found on the walls of five temples in Bhagwanpur and Bulaqigarh villages, prompting heavy police deployment.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/tension-over-i-love-muhammad-graffiti-on-temple-walls-in-ups-aligarh-3774941">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Rohit Sharma admits he is not sure of returning to Australia</h2>.<p>Rohit Sharma has always cherished playing in Australia and after a challenging ODI series against the old rivals, the former captain on Saturday admitted that there might not be another trip for him and Virat Kohli to their cricketing heartland.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/rohit-sharma-admits-he-is-not-sure-of-returning-to-australia-3775034">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'No mercy for encroachers': DK Shivakumar orders crackdown, vows smoother Bengaluru traffic</h2>.<p>Deputy CM and Bengaluru Urban Development Minister DK Shivakumar held a "Conversation with Citizens" as part of the "Bengaluru Nadige" campaign on Saturday, October 25.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/no-mercy-for-encroachers-dk-shivakumar-orders-crackdown-vows-smoother-bengaluru-traffic-3774829">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Satheesan claims missing Sabarimala gold found at millionaire’s home; seeks min's resignation</h2>.<p>Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, on Saturday claimed that the gold lost from the Sabarimala temple was recovered from the home of a millionaire, reinforcing the Congress's allegation that it had been sold to a wealthy individual.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/satheesan-claims-missing-sabarimala-gold-found-at-millionaires-home-seeks-mins-resignation-3774903">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli steal the show as India defeat Australia in 3rd ODI</h2>.<p>India defeated Australia by nine wickets in the third ODI in Sydney. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli stole the show with a ton and half-century, respectively.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/rohit-sharma-virat-kohli-steal-the-show-as-india-defeat-australia-in-3rd-odi-3774938">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Trailer of 'Baahubali: The Epic' out ahead of its theatrical re-release on October 31</h2>.<p>The trailer of Baahubali: The Epic was launched ahead of its theatrical release on October 31.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/trailer-of-baahubali-the-epic-out-ahead-of-its-theatrical-re-release-on-october-31-3775020">Read more</a></p>