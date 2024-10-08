DH Evening Brief | Big wins for BJP and NC in Assembly polls; Omar set to become next J&K CM

The Assembly poll, held for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, is perhaps a redemption of sorts for the National Conference leader.
Alleging a conspiracy, the Congress said it would not accept the Haryana Assembly poll result as it raises “serious questions” about the integrity of the instruments of the democratic system.
In both Haryana and J&K, the Congress exposed its recurring weakness exhibited in the past decade.
Senior AIADMK leader N Thalavai Sundaram was “relieved temporarily” as the secretary and organising secretary of the party’s Kanyakumari (East) district unit, two days after he flagged off a RSS route march
Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the government's highest recognition in the field of cinema.
A recent decision of the Kerala government to restrict the daily number of pilgrims at the Sabarimala Ayyappan temple to 80,000 has created a controversy.
World number 92 Ayhika Mukherjee was the architect of the famous victory as she beat world number 8 Shin Yubin and world number 16 Jeon Jihee in the rubber.
Gold prices retreated from record high in the national capital plunging Rs 400 to Rs 78,300 per 10 grams following fresh selling by stockists triggered by a bearish trend in the global markets.
Hamas leader-in-exile Khaled Meshaal said the Palestinian group would rise "like a phoenix" from the ashes
