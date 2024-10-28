Home
DH Evening Brief | BJP releases third list for Maharashtra polls; 3 terrorists killed after foiled attack on Army vehicle in Jammu

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 13:41 IST

Three terrorists killed after foiled attack on Army vehicle in Jammu

At least three terrorists were killed in a gunfight following an attack on an Army vehicle in the Batal area of border district Akhnoor in Jammu.

Malayalam film director Ranjith booked in Bengaluru for sexually assaulting man

A FIR was registered by the Bengaluru police on Saturday, October 26, against Malayalam film director Ranjith Balakrishnan following allegations of sexual assault by a 31-year-old man.

Sikh separatist Pannun claims Indian 'spy network' operates in US and Canada

New York: Canada and the US must get tougher on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for trying to silence dissidents on foreign soil, a controversial Sikh separatist who was the target of an alleged India-led murder plot said in an interview.

Bar Council of India removes 107 'fake' lawyers from its roll in Delhi

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has removed names of 107 fake lawyers from its roll between 2019 and October 2024 in Delhi as a part of its ongoing drive to maintain "integrity and professionalism".

Akhilesh Yadav appeals for unity in Maharashtra to ‘defeat’ Mahayuti

Amid the ongoing tussle over seat sharing and within days of stating that ‘sacrifice’ had no place in politics, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav called for ‘unity’ to defeat the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance.

No offence made out: Bombay High Court quashes FIR against former MD of Go First for 'data theft'

The Bombay High Court has quashed a case of alleged data theft lodged against Wolfgang Prock-Schauer, the former managing director of the now grounded domestic carrier Go First, saying no offence was made out against him

Chirag Chikkara clinches gold as India shine with nine medals at U23 World Wrestling Championships

Chirag Chikkara became only the third Indian to become Under-23 world champion as India capped a rich haul of nine medals, including a gold and silver each.

Centre's monthly economic report maintains growth forecast but flags global risks

Geopolitical conflicts and uncertainty about the trade policies of major economies are among the biggest risks for India's economy, the government's monthly economic report said, maintaining the current growth forecast.

Modi, Sanchez launch Tata-Airbus factory to make India’s first privately built military aircraft

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez on Monday inaugurated the Tata Aircraft Complex in Vadodara, India’s first private facility to build military planes, where C295 aircraft will be produced. Read more

India News

