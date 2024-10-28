DH Evening Brief | BJP releases third list for Maharashtra polls; 3 terrorists killed after foiled attack on Army vehicle in Jammu

At least three terrorists were killed in a gunfight following an attack on an Army vehicle in the Batal area of border district Akhnoor in Jammu.
A FIR was registered by the Bengaluru police on Saturday, October 26, against Malayalam film director Ranjith Balakrishnan following allegations of sexual assault by a 31-year-old man.
New York: Canada and the US must get tougher on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for trying to silence dissidents on foreign soil, a controversial Sikh separatist who was the target of an alleged India-led murder plot said in an interview.
The Bar Council of India (BCI) has removed names of 107 fake lawyers from its roll between 2019 and October 2024 in Delhi as a part of its ongoing drive to maintain "integrity and professionalism".
Amid the ongoing tussle over seat sharing and within days of stating that ‘sacrifice’ had no place in politics, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav called for ‘unity’ to defeat the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance.
The Bombay High Court has quashed a case of alleged data theft lodged against Wolfgang Prock-Schauer, the former managing director of the now grounded domestic carrier Go First, saying no offence was made out against him
Chirag Chikkara became only the third Indian to become Under-23 world champion as India capped a rich haul of nine medals, including a gold and silver each.
Geopolitical conflicts and uncertainty about the trade policies of major economies are among the biggest risks for India's economy, the government's monthly economic report said, maintaining the current growth forecast.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez on Monday inaugurated the Tata Aircraft Complex in Vadodara, India's first private facility to build military planes, where C295 aircraft will be produced.