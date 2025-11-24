Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief | Bollywood's 'He-man' Dharmendra passes away at 89; Justice Surya Kant sworn in as 53rd CJI; More pro-Shivakumar MLAs fly to Delhi

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated : 24 November 2025, 13:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2025, 13:52 IST
India News

Follow us on :

Follow Us