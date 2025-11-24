<h2>Bollywood's 'He-man' Dharmendra passes away at 89</h2>.<p>Considered as one of the most handsome and commercially successful stars, Dharmendra has given numerous hit films like 'Sholay', 'Chupke Chupke' and 'Mera Gaon Mera Desh'.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/rip-dharmendra-tributes-pour-in-for-he-man-of-bollywood-dharam-paaji-hema-malini-live-updated-health-dies-3793906">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Justice Surya Kant sworn in as 53rd Chief Justice of India</h2>.<p>Supreme Court's senior-most judge Justice Surya Kant was on Monday sworn in as the 53rd Chief Justice of India.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/justice-surya-kant-sworn-in-as-53rd-chief-justice-of-india-3808252">Read more</a></p>.<h2>More pro-Shivakumar MLAs fly to Delhi; will continue if high command decides, says Siddaramaiah</h2>.<p>As the tussle continues between Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar for the Chief Minister's post in Karnataka, more MLAs supporting the latter are travelling to Delhi in a bid to hold talks for his elevation. Siddaramaiah, meanwhile, on Monday said he will continue in the top post if the party high command decides.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/more-pro-shivakumar-mlas-fly-to-delhi-will-continue-if-high-command-decides-says-siddaramaiah-3808488">Read more</a></p>.<p><strong>'Isolated occurrence': HAL on Tejas fighter jet crash at Dubai Airshow</strong></p>.<p>Hindustan Aeronautical Limited (HAL) on Monday said the crash of its Tejas fighter jet in the Dubai Airshow was an "isolated occurrence".<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/isolated-occurrence-hal-on-tejas-fighter-jet-crash-at-dubai-airshow-3808351">Read more</a></p>.<h2>BLOs hold protest outside West Bengal CEO's office over 'excessive' work pressure under SIR</h2>.<p>Booth-level officers, engaged in the ongoing SIR process in West Bengal, scuffled with police personnel on Monday while trying to enter the CEO's office here during a demonstration to protest against alleged excessive work pressure, a senior officer said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/blos-hold-protest-outside-west-bengal-ceos-office-over-excessive-work-pressure-under-sir-3808529">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Who is the high command, Mr Kharge?': BJP, JD(S) take a swipe at Congress president</h2>.<p>The Opposition parties in Karnataka, the BJP and the JD(S), have questioned the authority of Mallikarjun Kharge as Congress president after he said the party's "high command" would decide on the issue of the Karnataka Chief Minister.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/who-is-the-high-command-mr-kharge-bjp-jds-take-a-swipe-at-congress-president-3808416">Read more</a></p>.<h2>At least 6 killed, over 50 injured after buses collide head-on in Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi</h2>.<p>At least six people were killed and over 50 injured in a head-on collision between two private buses in the Kamarajpuram area near Idaikal in Tenkasi district.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/at-least-6-killed-over-50-injured-after-buses-collide-head-on-in-tamil-nadus-tenkasi-3808326">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Sonam Wangchuk's arrest under NSA 'illegal, violates his fundamental rights': Supreme Court</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court termed activist Sonam Wangchuk's arrested under National Security Act as "illegal, and an arbitrary exercise violating his fundamental rights as it heard the plea filed by his wife. The apex court adjourned to December 8 further hearing of the plea.</p><p><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/sonam-wangchuks-arrest-under-nsa-illegal-violates-his-fundamental-rights-supreme-court-3808603">Read more</a></p>.<h2><strong>Dharmendra’s unmissable classics: 10 films of the superstar that every Cinema lover must watch</strong></h2>.<p>Bollywood legend Dharmendra effortlessly embodied all kinds of roles in an era where biggest of the heroes found it difficult to break out of their prescribed image.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/dharmendras-unmissable-classics-10-films-of-the-superstar-that-every-cinema-lover-must-watch-3808648#1">Read more</a></p>.<h2><strong>India vs South Africa 2nd Test: Proteas in driver's seat as hosts fold cheaply</strong><br></h2>.<p>After a day of hard toil for the Indian bowlers on Sunday, Kuldeep Yadav felt the pitch here at the ACA Stadium resembled the road for its unresponsive nature. But the Indian batters found negotiating South African bowling on it as difficult as a motorist would find navigating pot-holed Bengaluru roads.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/india-vs-south-africa-2nd-test-proteas-in-the-drivers-seat-as-hosts-fold-cheaply-3808489">Read more</a></p>