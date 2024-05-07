DH Evening Brief | EC directs X to pull down Karnataka BJP's controversial video on Muslims; Kejriwal fails to get immediate relief from SC

EC directs X to pull down Karnataka BJP's animated video targeting Muslims and Congress
The Election Commission has directed X (previously known as Twitter) to take down animated video shared by Karnataka BJP on Muslim reservation, news agency PTI reported on Tuesday.
Kejriwal fails to get immediate relief from Supreme Court in excise policy-linked money laundering case
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal failed to get any relief from the Supreme Court on Tuesday, with a two-judge bench rising without pronouncing an order on granting him interim bail to enable him to campaign in the Lok Sabha elections.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Lalu bats for Muslims getting reservations
RJD president Lalu Prasad on Tuesday said he was in favour of extending reservation benefits to Muslims. He alleged that the ruling BJP at the Centre wanted to do away with reservations by scrapping the Constitution.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Kharge writes to I.N.D.I.A. leaders on 'discrepancies' in polling data released by EC
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has written to I.N.D.I.A. leaders wondering whether the Election Commission’s refusal to publish actual voting data, delay in releasing poll turnout data and non-publication of final voters’ list for next phases are an “attempt to doctor” the Lok Sabha election results.
Sporadic incidents of violence mar third phase polls in Bengal
Sporadic incidents of violence marred the third phase of Lok Sabha polls in the four constituencies in West Bengal as TMC, BJP and Congress workers clashed with each other in various parts of Murshidabad and Jangipur seats.
H D Revanna fails to get relief, bail plea hearing adjourned
JD(S) MLA H D Revanna, who is in the custody of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), on Tuesday failed to get relief from the Special Court for Elected Representatives here, which adjourned his bail plea hearing to Wednesday.
Excise 'scam' case: Delhi court extends K Kavitha's judicial custody till May 14
A Delhi court on Tuesday extended till May 14 the judicial custody of BRS leader K Kavitha in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.
Modi made 22 billionaires in 10 years, I.N.D.I.A. bloc will make crores of people 'lakhpati': Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he wanted to hand over 'Jal, Jungle, Jameen' belonging to tribals to industrialists.
'25,000 pen drives distributed': Kumaraswamy sees plot in sex abuse allegations against Prajwal Revanna
JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy has claimed that 25,000 pen drives with videos of women being sexually abused allegedly by his nephew, Lok Sabha election candidate Prajwal Revanna, were distributed before polls, and accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar of a conspiracy.
Teaching minors 'good touch', 'bad touch' not enough, educate them on 'virtual touch': Delhi HC
Teaching minors about ‘good touch’ and ‘bad touch’ is not enough in today’s virtual world and children must be educated on the emerging concept of ‘virtual touch’ and its potential dangers, the Delhi High Court has said.
Model Code of Conduct turned into ‘Modi code of conduct’ under BJP rule: Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that the Election Commission has turned a blind eye to the allegations against BJP leaders that they indulge in hate speeches during campaigns, converting the Model Code of Conduct to "Modi code of conduct".
Actor Shekhar Suman, ex-Congress national media coordinator Radhika Khera join BJP
Former Congress leader Radhika Khera and actor Shekhar Suman joined the BJP here on Tuesday amid the ongoing Lok Sabha election.
Two killed, 21 injured in knife attack at hospital in China
At least two people were killed and 21 others injured in a knife attack at a hospital on Tuesday in China's Yunnan Province, local authorities said, in the latest incident of mass stabbing in the country.
