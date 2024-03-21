JOIN US
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief | EC makes new electoral bonds data public; ED reaches Kejriwal's residence with search warrant

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 21 March 2024, 14:19 IST

EC makes public details of electoral bonds submitted by SBI, including bond numbers

The Election Commission on Thursday made public a fresh data set of electoral bonds, including their alpha-numeric numbers that can help match their purchasers with the political parties that received the funds. Read more

Excise policy case: ED team at Delhi CM Kejriwal's residence with search warrant

An Enforcement Directorate (ED) team reached Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here Thursday evening, officials said, shortly after the high court refused to grant him protection from coercive action in an excise policy-linked money laundering case. Read more

Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, EC directs Modi govt to stop Viksit Bharat messages over Whatsapp

The Election Commission Thursday directed the Centre to immediately stop delivering bulk WhatsApp messages to people under the "Viksit Bharat Sampark" initiative to highlight the government's achievements. Read more

Law student dies after jumping in front of Bengaluru's Purple Line metro

Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP's third list of candidates in Tamil Nadu includes former Guv Tamilisai Soundararajan

Credit: Reuters File Photo

The BJP on Thursday released its third list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu. Read more

IPL 2024: M S Dhoni steps down as CSK captain; Ruturaj Gaikwad appointed new skipper

The legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Thursday "handed" over the Chennai Super Kings captaincy to opener Ruturaj Gaikwad on the eve of the IPL opener here. Read more 

SC stays Centre's notification on setting up Fact Check Unit under PIB to identify fake news

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the March 20, 2024 notification by the Union government to establish a fact check unit in respect of the business of the central government until the Bombay High Court finally decided the validity of the Information Technology Rules, 2021 and examined its impact on the fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression. Read more

Music during azan row: FIR filed against Tejasvi Surya, other BJP MPs for protest in Bengaluru

BJP MPs P C Mohan, Tejasvi Surya and Shobha Karandlaje were among the 43 people booked for “unlawful gathering” at Siddannagalli in Central Bengaluru on Tuesday to protest the attack against a shopkeeper. Read more

Kremlin says PM Modi has open invitation to visit Russia

The Kremlin said on Thursday that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had an open invitation to visit Russia and that a meeting with President Vladimir Putin would take place, though details were still to be worked out. Read more

(Published 21 March 2024, 14:19 IST)
