DH Evening Brief | EC makes new electoral bonds data public; ED reaches Kejriwal's residence with search warrant

EC makes public details of electoral bonds submitted by SBI, including bond numbers
The Election Commission on Thursday made public a fresh data set of electoral bonds, including their alpha-numeric numbers that can help match their purchasers with the political parties that received the funds. Read more
Excise policy case: ED team at Delhi CM Kejriwal's residence with search warrant
An Enforcement Directorate (ED) team reached Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here Thursday evening, officials said, shortly after the high court refused to grant him protection from coercive action in an excise policy-linked money laundering case. Read more
Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, EC directs Modi govt to stop Viksit Bharat messages over Whatsapp
The Election Commission Thursday directed the Centre to immediately stop delivering bulk WhatsApp messages to people under the "Viksit Bharat Sampark" initiative to highlight the government's achievements. Read more
Law student dies after jumping in front of Bengaluru's Purple Line metro
Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP's third list of candidates in Tamil Nadu includes former Guv Tamilisai Soundararajan
The BJP on Thursday released its third list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu. Read more
IPL 2024: M S Dhoni steps down as CSK captain; Ruturaj Gaikwad appointed new skipper
The legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Thursday "handed" over the Chennai Super Kings captaincy to opener Ruturaj Gaikwad on the eve of the IPL opener here. Read more
SC stays Centre's notification on setting up Fact Check Unit under PIB to identify fake news
The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the March 20, 2024 notification by the Union government to establish a fact check unit in respect of the business of the central government until the Bombay High Court finally decided the validity of the Information Technology Rules, 2021 and examined its impact on the fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression. Read more
Music during azan row: FIR filed against Tejasvi Surya, other BJP MPs for protest in Bengaluru
BJP MPs P C Mohan, Tejasvi Surya and Shobha Karandlaje were among the 43 people booked for “unlawful gathering” at Siddannagalli in Central Bengaluru on Tuesday to protest the attack against a shopkeeper. Read more
Kremlin says PM Modi has open invitation to visit Russia
The Kremlin said on Thursday that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had an open invitation to visit Russia and that a meeting with President Vladimir Putin would take place, though details were still to be worked out. Read more