DH Evening Brief | ED books Siddaramaiah in MUDA case; Karnataka HC stays probe against Sitharaman

The order comes amidst reports that Bengaluru police was considering transfering the case against the Union Finance Minister and other BJP leaders to the CID.
The Supreme Court came down heavily on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for making a statement on September 18 about the use of contaminated ghee in preparation of Tirupati Laddus.
The Maharashtra government on Monday declared desi (indigenous) cows as 'Rajyamata-Gomata' considering factors like their significance since Vedic period, an official notification said.
The Bengaluru Rural police arrested a Pakistan national, his wife and her parents on Sunday evening. Well-placed police sources told DH that the four were found with Indian passports and Aadhar cards and lived in the Jigani area.
Former state minister and Samajwadi Party MLA Mehboob Ali has said that the growing Muslim population would lead to the BJP's exit from power in Uttar Pradesh in the 2027 Assembly polls.
The Supreme Court on Monday came to the rescue of a Dalit youth, who had lost his seat in IIT Dhanbad after missing the deadline to deposit a fee, by asking the institute to admit him to the BTech course.
Mithun Chakraborty was on Monday chosen for the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his "artistic prowess.
BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla said the Indian government will take a final call on whether the national cricket team will travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy next year.
The Lebanese government is ready to fully implement a UN resolution that had aimed to end Hezbollah's armed presence south of the Litani River as part of an agreement to stop war with Israel, caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said.
