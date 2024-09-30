Home
DH Evening Brief | ED books Siddaramaiah in MUDA case; Karnataka HC stays probe against Sitharaman

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 13:42 IST

Electoral bonds row: Karnataka HC stays probe against Nirmala Sitharaman in extortion case

The order comes amidst reports that Bengaluru police was considering transfering the case against the Union Finance Minister and other BJP leaders to the CID.

Read more

Tirupati laddu row | 'At least Gods should be kept away from politics': SC comes down heavily on Andhra CM

The Supreme Court came down heavily on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for making a statement on September 18 about the use of contaminated ghee in preparation of Tirupati Laddus.

Read more

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Shinde govt declares 'desi cows' as 'Rajyamata-Gomata' ahead of polls

The Maharashtra government on Monday declared desi (indigenous) cows as 'Rajyamata-Gomata' considering factors like their significance since Vedic period, an official notification said.

Read more 

Pakistan national, wife among four caught with fake passports in Bengaluru

The Bengaluru Rural police arrested a Pakistan national, his wife and her parents on Sunday evening. Well-placed police sources told DH that the four were found with Indian passports and Aadhar cards and lived in the Jigani area.

Read more

Growing Muslim population will lead to BJP's exit from Uttar Pradesh in 2027, says SP MLA Mehboob Ali

Former state minister and Samajwadi Party MLA Mehboob Ali has said that the growing Muslim population would lead to the BJP's exit from power in Uttar Pradesh in the 2027 Assembly polls.

Read more

Supreme Court asks IIT Dhanbad to grant admission to Dalit youth who lost seat for not depositing fees

The Supreme Court on Monday came to the rescue of a Dalit youth, who had lost his seat in IIT Dhanbad after missing the deadline to deposit a fee, by asking the institute to admit him to the BTech course.

Read more

Mithun Chakraborty to get Dadasaheb Phalke Award for contribution to Indian cinema

Mithun Chakraborty was on Monday chosen for the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his "artistic prowess.

Read more

Government will decide on India's travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy: BCCI

BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla said the Indian government will take a final call on whether the national cricket team will travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy next year.

Read more

Lebanon's caretaker PM ready to implement 2006 deal on Hezbollah's armed presence south of Litani River

The Lebanese government is ready to fully implement a UN resolution that had aimed to end Hezbollah's armed presence south of the Litani River as part of an agreement to stop war with Israel, caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said.

Read more

Published 30 September 2024, 13:42 IST
India News

