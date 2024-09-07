Home
DH Evening Brief: Five killed in fresh violence in Manipur; Centre discharges Puja Khedkar from IAS

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 07 September 2024, 13:20 IST

Five killed in fresh violence in Manipur's Jiribam, 3 bunkers of militants destroyed in Churachandpur

Five people were killed in fresh violence in Manipur's Jiribam district on Saturday, police said. Read more

Centre discharges Puja Khedkar from IAS with immediate effect

The central government has discharged Puja Khedkar, former probationary civil servant, from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) with immediate effect, official sources said on Saturday. Read more

Pakistan Army admits role in 1999 Kargil War against India for first time: Report

After nearly 25 years, the Pakistan Army has officially acknowledged its role in the 1999 Kargil war with India, according to reports. Read more

Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia were used by Congress as pawns: Brij Bhushan Singh

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia were used by the Congress as "pawns" in their "conspiracy" to take control of the Wrestling Federation of India and attack the BJP, former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said on Saturday. Read more

RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh part of 'criminal nexus', awarded aides contracts, CBI tells court

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the rape and murder of a trainee doctor and alleged financial irregularities at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH), told a special court that the former principal of the college, Sandip Ghosh had "criminal nexus" with other co-accused for "wrongful gains". Read more

Major terror attack foiled, over 30 terrorists arrested this week in Punjab province of Pakistan

Law enforcement agencies have arrested 33 terrorists of various banned groups including Al-Qaeda and 133 Brigade, and foiled a major terror plot in Punjab province of Pakistan this week, police said on Saturday. Read more

Kolkata rape-murder: IO absent, CBI lawyer 50 minutes late for prime accused's bail hearing

A Central Bureau of Investigation lawyer on Friday was around 50 minutes late for the bail hearing of the main accused Sanjay Roy in the case of rape and murder of a young trainee doctor in Kolkata's R G Kar hospital. Read more

An empty Boeing starliner begins return to earth: How to watch

Boeing's Starliner is finally coming home, but the two NASA astronauts who traveled in the spacecraft to the International Space Station are not. Read more

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | Amid impasse in alliance talks, AAP says those underestimating party will regret it

Amid uncertainty over an alliance with the Congress for the assembly polls in Haryana, AAP on Saturday warned that those who "underestimate" the party would "regret" it. Read more

Gigantic 6-feet tall iPhone 'made from scratch' breaks Guinness World Record

British-Indian youtuber Arun Maini, also known as 'Mrwhosetheboss' has broken the Guinness World Record for making the largest iPhone which is well over 6 feet, and actually works! Read more

