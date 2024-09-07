DH Evening Brief: Five killed in fresh violence in Manipur; Centre discharges Puja Khedkar from IAS

Five people were killed in fresh violence in Manipur's Jiribam district on Saturday, police said. Read more
The central government has discharged Puja Khedkar, former probationary civil servant, from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) with immediate effect, official sources said on Saturday.
After nearly 25 years, the Pakistan Army has officially acknowledged its role in the 1999 Kargil war with India, according to reports.
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia were used by the Congress as "pawns" in their "conspiracy" to take control of the Wrestling Federation of India and attack the BJP, former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said on Saturday.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the rape and murder of a trainee doctor and alleged financial irregularities at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH), told a special court that the former principal of the college, Sandip Ghosh had "criminal nexus" with other co-accused for "wrongful gains".
Law enforcement agencies have arrested 33 terrorists of various banned groups including Al-Qaeda and 133 Brigade, and foiled a major terror plot in Punjab province of Pakistan this week, police said on Saturday.
A Central Bureau of Investigation lawyer on Friday was around 50 minutes late for the bail hearing of the main accused Sanjay Roy in the case of rape and murder of a young trainee doctor in Kolkata's R G Kar hospital.
Boeing's Starliner is finally coming home, but the two NASA astronauts who traveled in the spacecraft to the International Space Station are not.
Amid uncertainty over an alliance with the Congress for the assembly polls in Haryana, AAP on Saturday warned that those who "underestimate" the party would "regret" it.
British-Indian youtuber Arun Maini, also known as 'Mrwhosetheboss' has broken the Guinness World Record for making the largest iPhone which is well over 6 feet, and actually works!