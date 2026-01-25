Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief | Govt announces names of 131 Padma awardees; After veiled boycott threat, Pak names 15-member squad for T20 WC

Here are the top stories from this evening.
Last Updated : 25 January 2026, 14:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 January 2026, 14:35 IST
India News

Follow us on :

Follow Us