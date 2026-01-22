<h2>India, China and France among nations absent at signing of Trump's 'Board of Peace' to stop Gaza war</h2>.<p>India was among the countries not present in Davos on Thursday when US President Donald Trump unveiled his "Board of Peace" that seeks to work towards bringing lasting peace to Gaza and possibly resolve global conflicts.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-china-and-france-among-those-absent-at-signing-ceremony-of-trumps-board-of-peace-3871084">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot walks out of Assembly without reading govt-drafted speech</h2>.<p>Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Thursday walked out of Assembly without reading government-drafted speech after addressing the joint session of the legislature in three sentences. The Governor walked out of the Assembly as the Congress members protested and tried to gherao him.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-governor-thaawarchand-gehlot-walks-out-of-assembly-without-reading-govt-drafted-speech-its-an-insult-to-house-says-siddaramaiah-3870696">Read more</a></p>.<h2>10 Army soldiers killed, 11 hurt as vehicle plunges into gorge in Jammu & Kashmir's Doda</h2>.<p>Ten Army soldiers lost their lives and 11 others were injured after a military vehicle met with a devastating road accident in hilly Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said. The bulletproof army vehicle, a Casspir, was heading for an operation when it veered off the Bhaderwah-Chamba interstate road at Khanni top and plunged into a deep gorge, they said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/10-army-soldiers-killed-11-hurt-as-vehicle-plunges-into-gorge-in-jammu-kashmirs-doda-3870933">Read more </a></p>.<h2>New Election Commission platform launched; CEC Gyanesh Kumar calls it tool to counter misinformation</h2>.<p>Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Thursday launched a new digital interface for voters, officials and political parties, describing it as a tool to counter misinformation. He also offered assistance to the election management bodies of countries attending an international conference here to help them develop a similar tool in their languages and in accordance with their laws.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/new-election-commission-platform-launched-cec-gyanesh-kumar-calls-it-tool-to-counter-misinformation-3870952">Read more </a></p>.<h2>15 Maoists, including Anal Da carrying Rs 1 crore bounty, killed in Jharkhand forest</h2>.<p>Fifteen Maoists, including top leader Anal Da who was carrying a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head, were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Thursday, police said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jharkhand/15-maoists-including-anal-da-carrying-rs-1crore-bounty-killed-in-jharkhand-forest-3870925">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bengaluru second-most congested city in the world: TomTom ranking</h2>.<p>Bengaluru has been ranked the world’s second-most traffic-clogged city in 2025, behind only Mexico City, according to the latest TomTom Traffic Index, an annual global assessment of congestion and commuting trends.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-second-most-congested-city-in-the-world-tomtom-ranking-3870769">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Supreme Court allows puja and namaz at disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula site</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the Hindu prayers from sunrise to sunset on Basant Panchami at the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/supreme-court-allows-puja-and-namaz-at-disputed-bhojshala-kamal-maula-site-3870773">Read more</a></p>.<h2>T20 World Cup 2026: Bangladesh firm on not travelling to India, ICC to take a final call</h2>.<p>This follows the International Cricket Council's (ICC) decision to stick to the original schedule as they had rejected Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) request to move the national team's matches out of India for fear of security.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/icc-t20-world-cup-2026-bangladesh-firm-on-decision-not-to-travel-to-india-3871004">Read more</a></p>.<h2>M S Dhoni congratulates RCB for IPL 2025 win, praises fans for support</h2>.<p>"If I'm part of CSK, I can't imagine any other team winning the IPL. But it was long-awaited and they played very well. Big congratulations to them and I said it even then," Dhoni said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/watch-ms-dhoni-congratulates-rcb-for-2025-ipl-win-praises-fans-for-support-3870903">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Vladimir Putin says who owns Greenland is of no concern to Russia, places its worth at $1 billion</h2>.<p>President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Greenland's ownership was not Russia's concern and that the United States and Denmark - whose historical treatment of the island he criticised - should sort the matter out between themselves.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/vladimir-putin-says-who-owns-greenland-is-of-no-concern-to-russia-places-its-worth-at-1-billion-3870989">Read more</a></p>