<h2>India surpasses Japan to become world's 4th largest economy</h2>.<p>India has surpassed Japan to become the world's fourth-largest economy with a size of USD 4.18 trillion, and is poised to overtake Germany to become the third-largest by 2030, the government has said.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-surpasses-japan-to-become-worlds-4th-largest-economy-says-govt-3846736">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bangladesh's first female prime minister Khaleda Zia dies at 80</h2>.<p>Bangladesh's former first female prime minister, Khaleda Zia, has died at the age of 80 after a prolonged illness, her personal physician said on Tuesday.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/bangladeshs-first-female-prime-minister-khaleda-zia-dies-at-80-3846279">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Another Hindu man shot dead in Bangladesh</h2>.<p>Another Hindu man Bajendra Biswas (40) was shot dead by a colleague in Bangladesh's Mymensingh. The murder comes amid recent lynching and atrocities against Hindus in the nieghbouing country.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/another-hindu-man-shot-dead-in-bangladesh-3846722">Read more</a></p>.<h2>If Congress high command has to decide on leadership, they should do it before February: G Parameshwara</h2>.<p>Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said that if the Congress high command has to decide anything on the leadership issue, they should do it before the budget preparation in February.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/if-congress-high-command-has-to-decide-on-leadership-they-should-do-it-before-february-g-parameshwara-3846648">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Setback for Stalin govt as President Murmu returns Tamil Nadu varsity amendment Bill</h2>.<p>President Droupadi Murmu has returned the Tamil Nadu University of Madras Amendment Bill, seeking to empower the state government to appoint its vice chancellor, an official source said on Tuesday.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/setback-for-stalin-govt-as-president-murmu-returns-tamil-nadu-varsity-amendment-bill-3846445">Read more</a></p>.<h2>RSS activities impressive, connect youth to India’s roots: Israeli Consul General Yaniv Revach</h2>.<p>Consul General of Israel to Midwest India, Yaniv Revach, on Tuesday said activities conducted by the RSS are very impressive and praised the organisation for connecting the young generation to their roots, heritage, and history of India.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/rss-activities-impressive-connect-youth-to-indias-roots-israeli-consul-general-yaniv-revach-3846622">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bihar minister's appointment as assistant professor stalled</h2>.<p>The Education Department in Bihar has withheld the appointment of senior minister Ashok Choudhary as assistant professor following certain discrepancies in his educational papers.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar/bihar-ministers-appointment-as-assistant-professor-stalled-3846683">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Uttar Pradesh: Man dies, daughter 'reduced to bones' as servants lock them in room for three years</h2>.<p>In a horrifying case, a servant couple allegedly held a retired railway employee and his mentally challenged daughter captive in a room for three years without giving them proper food in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/uttar-pradesh-man-dies-after-being-confined-to-room-for-3-years-daughter-reduced-to-skeleton-3846616">Read more</a></p>.<h2>WPL 2026: RCB's Ellyse Perry to miss season for personal reasons; DC sign Alana King</h2>.<p>Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will miss the services of senior all-rounder Ellyse Perry in the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 as she withdrew from the tournament due to personal reasons.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/wpl-2026-rcbs-ellyse-perry-to-miss-season-for-personal-reasons-dc-sign-alana-king-3846666">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bengaluru cylinder explosion: Two booked for culpable homicide </h2>.<p>The case was registered under the BNS section related to culpable homicide not amounting to murder.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-cylinder-explosion-two-booked-for-culpable-homicide-3846630">Read more</a></p>