<h2>India expresses 'deep concern' over developments in Venezuela</h2>.<p>India on Sunday said it is deeply concerned over the developments in Venezuela, a day after the US captured the oil-rich South American country's President Nicolas Maduro and his wife in a military operation.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-expresses-deep-concern-over-developments-in-venezuela-3851090">Read more</a></p>.<h2>‘No one stays in power forever’: Thackeray cousins reunite, target BJP and PM Modi</h2>.<p>The reunion of the Thackeray cousins, Uddhav and Raj, came full circle on Sunday afternoon when the two leaders entered the iconic Shiv Sena Bhavan in Dadar together — a defining and emotionally charged moment in Maharashtra politics, with their combined charisma set for a political litmus test.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/no-one-stays-in-power-forever-thackeray-cousins-reunite-target-bjp-and-pm-modi-3851174">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Force, self defence or law enforcement? What international law says about US action in Venezuela</h2>.<p>The Trump administration has sought to frame the operation as a law enforcement action rather than a military one, describing Maduro as a fugitive wanted by US courts.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/force-self-defence-or-law-enforcement-what-international-law-says-about-us-action-in-venezuela-3851262">Read more</a></p>.<h2>VPN restrictions in J&K: What you need to know</h2>.<p>In recent weeks, police and civil administrations across several districts of Jammu and Kashmir have intensified enforcement against Virtual Private Networks (VPNs), issuing prohibitory orders and initiating action against violators.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/vpn-restrictions-in-jk-what-you-need-to-know-3851120">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Who’s paying the price for your 10-minute delivery?</h2>.<p>Discourse around 10-minute delivery and the gig economy has been all the rage both on and off the internet recently. While the gig economy currently presents some vital employment opportunities in India, the question remains: Do we really need anything delivered in 10 minutes—except, perhaps, in medical emergencies?</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/whos-paying-the-price-for-your-10-minute-delivery-3850937">Read more</a></p>.<h2>From Saddam Hussein to Maduro: Five foreign heads of state captured by US before Venezuela crisis</h2>.<p>The United States has captured or taken custody of foreign heads of state, often citing military action or criminal indictments. While Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s case is recent, Saddam Hussein and a few others faced similar action by the US in the past.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/from-saddam-hussein-to-maduro-five-foreign-heads-of-state-captured-by-us-before-venezuela-crisis-3851143">Read more</a></p>.<h2>US-Venezuelan conflict not to impact India's trade: GTRI</h2>.<p>The US-Venezuela conflict will have a negligible impact on India's trade with the South American country, think tank GTRI said on Sunday.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/us-venezuelan-conflict-not-to-impact-indias-trade-gtri-3851173">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bengaluru will soon start collecting parking fees on select streets in areas including CBD, Hebbal and Yelahanka</h2>.<p>Bengalureans, get ready to pay the parking fees, as the city will soon start charging parking fee of vehicles on streets in areas like CBD, Hebbal and Yelahanka.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-will-soon-start-collecting-parking-fees-on-select-streets-in-areas-including-cbd-hebbal-and-yelahanka-3851155">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Faridabad gang-rape: Woman assaulted in ambulance, not van, say police</h2>.<p>A new revelation has emerged in the gang rape of the 25-year-old woman, who was sexually assaulted by two men in a moving vehicle and later thrown onto the road earlier this week, that the accused committed the crime in a private hospital's ambulance and not a van.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/haryana/25-year-old-woman-was-gang-raped-inside-ambulance-in-faridabad-say-police-3851061">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bangladesh names 15-member squad for T20 WC hours after seeking shifting of matches from India</h2>.<p>Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Sunday announced a 15-member squad with Litton Das as captain for the T20 World Cup next month, hours after it was instructed by the country's sports ministry to seek shifting of the team's league games from India to Sri Lanka.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/bangladesh-names-15-member-squad-for-t20-wc-hours-after-seeking-shifting-of-matches-from-india-3851128">Read more</a></p>