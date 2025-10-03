<h2>India 'will not show restraint' next time: Army chief warns Pakistan</h2>.<p>In a stern warning to Pakistan, Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi said on Friday that the neighbouring country should stop sponsoring terrorism on its soil if wants to retain its place on the world map.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-will-not-show-restraint-next-time-army-chief-warns-pakistan-3751478">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | CPI, CPI(M) demand 35 seats, urge Mahagathbandhan to finalise deal soon</h2>.<p>The CPI and CPI(M) on Friday demanded a total of 35 seats in the upcoming Bihar polls as part of the Mahagathbandhan, stressing the need for the opposition alliance to finalise the seat-sharing agreement without delay.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-cpi-cpim-demand-35-seats-urge-mahagathbandhan-to-finalise-deal-soon-3751635">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Surjewala dismisses reports of dissent in Karnataka Congress</h2>.<p>Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala has dismissed reports of any dissent in the party's Karnataka unit in the wake of the party issuing notice to certain leaders after their recent statements on power sharing.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/surjewala-dismisses-reports-of-dissent-in-karnataka-congress-3751459">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Madras High Court directs constituting SIT to probe September stampede at actor-politician Vijay's Karur rally</h2>.<p>The Madras High Court on Friday ordered setting up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under senior IPS officer Asra Garg to probe the September 27 stampede during actor-politician Vijay's rally in Karur that killed 41 persons and left over 60 injured<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/madras-high-court-directs-constituting-sit-to-probe-september-stampede-at-actor-politician-vijays-karur-rally-3751610">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Domestic air traffic falls to 1.29 crore in August; flight delays hit 74,381 passengers: DGCA data</h2>.<p>Domestic airlines flew 1.29 crore passengers in August, lower than 1.31 crore people carried by them in the year-ago period, according to the latest official data.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/domestic-air-traffic-falls-to-129-crore-in-august-flight-delays-hit-74381-passengers-dgca-data-3751393">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Sonam Wangchuk’s wife moves Supreme Court challenging her husband's detention under NSA</h2>.<p>Activist Sonam Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, filed a plea in the Supreme Court challenging her husband's detention under the National Security Act (NSA).<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/sonam-wangchuks-wife-moves-supreme-court-challenging-her-husbands-detention-under-nsa-3751173">Read more</a></p>.<h2>‘I Love Muhammad’ row turns Bareilly silent; City becomes fortress before Friday namaz</h2>.<p>Security was strengthened in several sensitive areas here ahead of the evening prayers on Friday, a week after the city witnessed violence following the congregational prayers.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/i-love-muhammad-row-turns-bareilly-silent-city-becomes-fortress-before-friday-namaz-3751255">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Delhi court sends Chaitanyananda Saraswati to 14-day judicial custody</h2>.<p>A Delhi court on Friday remanded self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati in 14 days' judicial custody.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/delhi-court-sends-chaitanyananda-saraswati-to-14-day-judicial-custody-3751564">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Israel intercepts last boat in Gaza flotilla: Army radio report</h2>.<p>The Israeli military intercepted the last boat in an aid flotilla attempting to reach Gaza on Friday, the organisers and Israeli army radio reported, a day after stopping most of the vessels.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/israel-intercepts-last-boat-in-gaza-flotilla-army-radio-report-3751429">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India vs West Indies: Rahul, Jurel and Jadeja centuries floor visitors</h2>.<p>Riding on centuries from K L Rahul, Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja, India reached 448 for stumps on day two of opening cricket Test against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/india-vs-west-indies-rahul-jurel-and-jadeja-centuries-floor-visitors-3751566">Read more</a></p>