Tirupati on high alert after bomb threats linked to ISI-LTTE nexus

<p>Hyderabad: Tirupati police remained on high alert Friday following bomb threats, with bomb disposal teams conducting extensive inspections across multiple locations, including Tirumala. The District SP office and Chief Minister's Office received threatening emails alleging a conspiracy involving ISI and former LTTE militants based in Tamil Nadu to detonate RDX explosives at four locations in Tirupati.</p><p>The terrorist bomb threats have caused significant panic among devotees visiting the holy city. Police immediately heightened security measures after receiving two suspicious emails from unknown individuals claiming that ISI and former LTTE militants were planning attacks.</p><p>In response, police conducted thorough security checks at several key locations, including the RTC bus stand, Srinivasam, Vishnu Nivasam, Kapilatheertham, and Govindarajula Swamy temple. Inspections also extended to judges' residential complexes and court premises.</p><p>With Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu scheduled to visit Tirupati on October 6, security measures were further intensified. Specialised bomb detection squads inspected the Agriculture College helipad, Tiruchanur Padmavathi Ammavari temple, Tirumala, and Srikalahasti temples.</p>.Tirupati temple rakes in Rs 25 crore offerings from devotees during 'Brahmotsavams'.<p>One threatening email sent to the AP Chief Minister's Office and Tamil Nadu DGP read, “AP Police/Tirupathi Officials, We regret to inform you that a recent nexus between Pak ISI cells and Ex-LTTE Cadres have been equipped with fake passports by Mr. Davidson Devasrivatham IPS while he was ADGP Intelligence through his wife's travel agency. He was honey potted in Kosova by Mossad to carry out this operation at the Holiest Site of India. Holy Islamic Friday Blasts in Tirupati, Sorry for exporting TN issues to Tirupati! Please clear all devotees Soon”.</p><p>The subject of the email read "LTTE-Pakistan ISI Nexus in Tiruvallur District, Tamil Nadu. 4 RDX IEDs to detonate in Hon. CM Chandrababu Naidu House/Tirupati soon. Evacuate CM/Devotees ASAP!" The mail was sent from Sabarisan.Vedamurthy@outlook.com.</p><p>District Superintendent of Police L Subbarayudu said that similar email threats have been received from various states recently. "In light of these threats, the district police have remained vigilant and taken appropriate measures," he said, confirming that tight security arrangements are in place across the district and cases have been registered based on the emails.</p><p>He urged everyone to avoid contributing to fear and assured them that adequate security measures are in place.</p>