Karur stampede: BJP wants to gain political advantage, alleges Stalin

<p>Chennai: Tearing into the BJP for sending a “fact-finding” team to Karur on the stampede in actor-politician Vijay’s rally that killed 41 people, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/m-k-stalin">M K Stalin </a>on Friday alleged that the saffron party was trying if it can gain any “political advantage” from the incident and “intimidate or manipulate” someone with it.</p><p>In his speech at a government event in Ramanathapuram district, Stalin also launched a frontal attack on Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami by alleging that he had jumped into the “BJP washing machine” to “become pure.”</p>.Madras High Court castigates Vijay for showing 'no remorse', forms SIT to probe Karur stampede.<p>Stalin’s remarks come amid visible support to Vijay and his TVK by AIADMK and BJP over the past few days, which has led to intense speculation whether the two parties feel the stampede has opened a window to engage with the actor, who had been keeping them at an arm’s length distance.</p><p>Except for thanking political leaders across the spectrum for coming out in support of the party, the TVK has not spoken neither about the incident nor about alliance.</p>.After Karur stampede, Vijay’s rallies put on hold for two weeks.<p>With his government facing intense criticism over not providing adequate security to the rally, Stalin alleged that the BJP was trying to take political advantage out of the situation by sending Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other senior leaders to Karur.</p><p>“She (Sitharaman) didn’t come to Tamil Nadu immediately to provide funds when the state faced unprecedented floods. But she comes to Karur and the BJP which has not bothered about riots in Manipur, or accidents in Gujarat, or the Kumbh mela stampede sends a fact-finding panel to Tamil Nadu. This is not out of concern,” Stalin said.</p>.Palaniswami accuses DMK govt of trying to shift blame on Karur stampede.<p>“This is where one has to pay attention. The elections are just a year away and they are looking to see whether they can gain any political advantage from the situation and whether they can intimidate or manipulate someone with this? BJP is like a parasite, which survives by sucking the blood of others. Such a party should not exist,” Stalin added.</p><p>The Chief Minister also said no party which truly cares about Tamil Nadu’s welfare, or its people would never ally with the BJP. “The BJP only implements the divisive policies of the RSS. After forming the government for the third time with reduced public support and relying on a few allies, the BJP has started marching faster on the RSS path,” he added.</p>.Karur stampede: Will Vijay discipline his cadres, and DMK government learn lessons?.<p>On the problem of Tamil Nadu fishermen being attacked allegedly by the Sri Lankan Navy, Stalin said the BJP-led Union Government should have demanded retrieval of Katchatheevu based on a resolution passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly in this regard.</p><p>“But the BJP government refuses even to do that. The Indian Prime Minister, during his visit to Sri Lanka, also refused to emphasize this issue. Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister says they will not return Katchatheevu. Why did not India condemn this” Why does the BJP-led Union government feel bitter towards Tamil Nadu and Tamils?” he asked.</p>