<h2>India to reopen embassy in Kabul as Taliban Foreign Minister visits Delhi</h2>.<p>India on Friday announced the upgrading of its technical mission in Kabul to the status of an embassy and pledged to renew its development works in Afghanistan.</p><p><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-to-reopen-embassy-in-kabul-as-taliban-foreign-minister-visits-delhi-3759430">Read more</a></p>.<h2>No-bell for Trump: Venezuela's Maria Corina Machado gets the Nobel Peace Prize 2025</h2>.<p>Maria Corina Machado, a Venezuelan politician and industrial engineer has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize 2025, for promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/venezuelas-maria-corina-machado-gets-the-nobel-peace-prize-2025-3759532">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Nobel snub for Trump | 'Politics over peace': White House says US president will continue ending wars</h2>.<p>The Nobel Prize committee's decision to award the peace prize to a Venezuelan opposition leader instead of US President Donald Trump did not sit right with the White House as it criticised the decision on Friday.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/nobel-snub-for-trump-politics-over-peace-white-house-says-us-president-will-continue-ending-wars-3759735">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Parameshwara plays down meeting of senior Ministers amid buzz about Karnataka Cabinet rejig, change of Chief Minister</h2>.<p>Amid speculations about a Cabinet reshuffle and change of Chief Minister in Karnataka, Home Minister G Parameshwara has played down the closed-door meeting of some senior Ministers, including him, terming it "casual and non-political".</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/parameshwara-plays-down-meeting-of-senior-ministers-amid-buzz-about-karnataka-cabinet-rejig-change-of-chief-minister-3759545">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Can PM Narendra Modi’s magic turn political math in NDA’s favour, once again?</h2>.<p>Like any other election in the last decade, especially after 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the 'Modi factor' looms large over the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections also. Though, its influence is complex, conditional, and contested.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-can-pm-narendra-modis-magic-turn-political-math-in-ndas-favour-once-again-3759502">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Supreme Court flags need to relax Delhi-NCR firecracker ban, reserves order on green crackers for Diwali</h2>.<p>Days ahead of Diwali, the Supreme Court on Friday suggested that a complete ban on bursting firecrackers in Delhi-NCR is “neither practical nor ideal,” noting that such restrictions are often violated and a balanced approach is needed.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/supreme-court-flags-need-to-relax-delhi-ncr-firecracker-ban-considers-green-crackers-for-diwali-3759803">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Ceasefire between Hamas and Israel takes effect; forces to remain in Gaza, says Netanyahu</h2>.<p>The Israeli military confirmed on Friday that a ceasefire in Gaza came into effect at 12:00 local time (0900 GMT). Troops began positioning themselves along updated deployment lines in preparation for the ceasefire and the return of hostages.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/ceasefire-between-hamas-and-israel-takes-effect-forces-to-remain-in-gaza-says-netanyahu-3759649">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Who is Maria Machado, Venezuela’s democrat who won the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize?</h2>.<p>Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado has been awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for her relentless fight to restore democracy and uphold human rights in her country, the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced on Monday.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/who-is-maria-machado-venezuelas-democrat-who-won-the-2025-nobel-peace-prize-3759549">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Karur stampede: Supreme Court reserves order on TVK's plea challenging Madras HC order to set up SIT</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court on Friday reserved order on the pleas by actor Vijay's party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and others, in the Karur rally stampede case.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/karur-stampede-unable-to-understand-how-this-order-was-passed-supreme-court-reserves-order-on-tvks-plea-challenging-madras-hc-order-to-set-up-sit-3759631">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Pakistan authorities shut roads, mobile internet in Islamabad to block religious group’s march</h2>.<p>Islamabad: Pakistani authorities on Friday closed major roads leading to the capital Islamabad to block the entry of protesters from a religious group and suspended mobile internet services to disrupt their communication.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/pakistan-authorities-shut-roads-mobile-internet-in-islamabad-to-block-religious-groups-march-3759280">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India vs West Indies: Hosts ride on Jaiswal heroics to post 318/2</h2>.<p>Riding on Yashasvi Jaiswal's brilliant unbeaten 173, India made 318 for two on the opening day of the second cricket Test against West Indies at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/jaiswal-unbeaten-ton-singes-windies-3759829">Read more</a></p>