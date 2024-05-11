DH Evening Brief: Kejriwal says Modi to make way for Shah if BJP wins LS polls; Amit Shah asserts PoK belongs to India

Out of jail, Kejriwal claims BJP will sideline Yogi, Shah will succeed Modi as PM
Out of jail to campaign for Lok Sabha elections, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday trained guns directly on Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing him of being dictatorial and seeking to implement ‘One Nation, One Leader’ by jailing Opposition leaders and sidelining his colleagues in the BJP. Read more
Amit Shah asserts PoK belongs to India, says will 'reply to Pakistan's bullets with cannon'
In a scathing attack on the Congress and its leaders, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said due to the fear of Pakistan having atom bomb, the grand old party wants to give up India's rights over Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. Read more
BJP says Kejriwal's claims on Modi, Shah acknowledgement that party is retaining power
The BJP said on Saturday that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's claim that the prime minister wants Amit Shah to succeed is his acknowledgement that the party is set to retain power for a third straight term after the Lok Sabha elections. Read more
Man enters ground to meet Dhoni during match in Gujarat, arrested
A 21-year-old man has been arrested for criminal trespass after he breached the tight security cordon to enter the field to meet cricketer MS Dhoni during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Narendra Modi stadium in Gujarat. Read more
'How are they insecure': Indian Muslims need not worry as their population is growing, says Anurag Thakur
Citing a new report on India's demographic transition, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur wondered how Muslims can feel insecure in the country, especially when their population has reportedly increased by 45 per cent and they have been 'equal recipients' of government welfare programmes. Read more
'Nobody knows if a surgical strike took place or not': Revanth Reddy questions PM Modi over Pulwama 'failure'
Intensifying his attack on the NDA government ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the state, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy flagged the discrimination against southern states by the BJP and the "intelligence failure" to prevent the Pulwama attack. Read more
England's James Anderson to retire from Tests after Lord's match
England's James Anderson will retire from Test cricket after the first match of the series against West Indies at Lord's this year, he said on Saturday, ending a 21-year career in which he became the most successful ever pace bowler. Read more
Solar storm intensifies across US, Europe, filling skies with northern lights
A dramatic blast from the sun set off the highest-level geomagnetic storm in Earth’s atmosphere Friday, which was expected to make the northern lights visible as far south as Florida and Southern California and could interfere with power grids, communications and navigation systems. Read more
Woman stabbed to death by ex-employer for refusing to return to work in Maharashtra's Jalna
A 40-year-old woman was stabbed to death, and her son sustained injuries in an attack by her former employer in Maharashtra's Jalna district, police said on Saturday. Read more
IPL 2024: DC captain Rishabh Pant suspended for one match for breaching Code of Conduct
Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant will miss Sunday's crucial match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru after he was handed a one-match suspension for maintaining a slow over-rate for the third time this IPL season. Read more