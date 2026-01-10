<h2>Malayalam language bill | Apprehensions do not reflect facts: Kerala CM Vijayan rejects concerns raised by Siddaramaiah</h2>.<p>Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said that the concerns being raised over the Malayalam Language Bill, 2025 are not based on facts.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/malayalam-language-bill-apprehensions-do-not-reflect-facts-kerala-cm-vijayan-rejects-concerns-raised-by-siddaramaiah-3857786">Read more</a></p>.<h2>US ready to sell Venezuelan oil to India: Report</h2>.<p>Days after the US captured Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro, it is reportedly ready to open oil trade with India.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us-ready-to-sell-venezuelan-oil-to-india-3857626">Read more</a></p>.<h2>ED Raids | BJP yet again misreads West Bengal political landscape</h2>.<p>In a dramatic escalation of political tensions, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched raids on January 8, targeting the premises of the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), a political consultancy firm working with the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/ed-raids-bjp-yet-again-misreads-west-bengal-political-landscape-3857866">Read more</a></p>.<h2>19-year-old woman raped by 5 men, including driver of police vehicle, in Chhattisgarh; 2 detained</h2>.<p>A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by five men, including the driver of police's emergency response service vehicle, in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, police said on Saturday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/chandigarh/19-year-old-woman-raped-by-5-men-including-driver-of-police-vehicle-in-chhattisgarh-2-detained-3857685">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Cleanliness, confusion and corporations: Bengaluru’s tough road to better Swachh rankings</h2>.<p>Ranked the ninth dirtiest city in India in the Swacch Sarvekshan Rankings 2024, the annual cleanliness survey conducted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Bengaluru is at a crossroads this year when it comes to Swachh rankings. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/cleanliness-confusion-and-corporations-bengalurus-tough-road-to-better-swachh-rankings-3857295">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Kannada publisher, writer Asha Raghu dies by suicide in Bengaluru</h2>.<p>Kannada publisher and writer Asha Raghu (46) died by suicide at her residence in Malleswaram on Saturday, police said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/kannada-publisher-writer-asha-raghu-dies-by-suicide-in-bengaluru-3857644">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Cold wave likely in parts of north interior Karnataka: IMD</h2>.<p>Cold wave conditions are likely to prevail over parts of north interior Karnataka over the next 24 hours, the IMD said on Saturday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/cold-wave-likely-in-parts-of-north-interior-karnataka-imd-3857817">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Tesla to open showroom in Bengaluru soon</h2>.<p>Tesla announced on Saturday that it plans to open a showroom in Bengaluru.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/auto/tesla-to-open-showroom-in-bengaluru-soon-3857681">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Trump threatens to take Greenland 'the hard way'</h2>.<p>President Donald Trump again threatened Friday to forcibly annex Greenland, saying that he was "going to do something on Greenland, whether they like it or not."<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/trump-threatens-to-take-greenland-the-hard-way-3857525">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Kamal Haasan demands 'principled relook' at film certification process</h2>.<p>Actor-Politician Kamal Haasan on Saturday called for an overhaul of the country's film certification process, citing the need for greater transparency and accountability.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/kamal-haasan-demands-principled-relook-at-film-certification-process-3857820">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Virat, Rohit make life easier': Shubman Gill ahead of first ODI against New Zealand</h2>.<p>India ODI captain Shubman Gill, on Saturday, January 10, heaped praise on senior players and former skippers - Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/virat-rohit-make-life-easier-shubman-gill-ahead-of-first-odi-against-new-zealand-3857879">Read more</a></p>