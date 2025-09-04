<h2>Karnataka to scrap EVMs for local body polls? Govt recommends use of ballot papers</h2>.<p>The Congress government in Karnataka has recommended to the State Election Commission (SEC) the use of ballot papers instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) for all future local body polls.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-to-scrap-evms-for-local-body-polls-govt-recommends-use-of-ballot-papers-3712207">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Revised GST rates: Full list of items that will get cheaper or costlier</h2>.<p>Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the 56th GST Council meeting on September 3, 2025. The council approved major tax rate cuts, bringing some items down from 28 per cent to 18 per cent and others from 12 per cent to 5 per cent.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/economy/revised-gst-rates-full-list-of-items-that-will-get-cheaper-or-costlier-3711489">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Centre, Manipur sign pact with Kukis; agree to open NH-2</h2>.<p>The Centre and Manipur governments signed a fresh agreement with Kuki-Zo groups on Thursday in which all sides agreed to maintain the territorial integrity of Manipur, open National Highway-2, which passes through Manipur, for free movement, and relocation of militants camps.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/manipur/centre-manipur-sign-pact-with-kukis-agree-to-open-nh-2-3711841">Read more </a></p>.<h2>Cricket fans to shell out more as IPL tickets to be taxed under 40% GST rate</h2>.<p>Indian cricket fans, who love turning up for IPL matches across the country, will have to shell out more for tickets next season with government raising the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on admission to these games from 28 per cent to 40 per cent.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/cricket-fans-to-shell-out-more-as-ipl-tickets-to-be-taxed-under-40-gst-rate-3712055">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Colonial era is over, can't talk to India, China like that: Putin to US</h2>.<p>Russian President accused the Donald Trump administration of using economic pressure as a tool to undermine two of Asia’s biggest powers<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/colonial-era-is-over-cant-talk-to-india-china-like-that-putin-to-us-3711438">Read more</a></p>.<h2>IISc Bengaluru claims best university, research institute; IIT Madras leads overall in NIRF rankings</h2>.<p>Among universities, the top spot has been bagged by IISc Bengaluru, with Jawaharlal Nehru University at the second spot. The third and fourth positions have been bagged by Manipal Academy of Higher Education and Jamia Millia Islamia.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/iisc-bengaluru-claims-best-university-research-institute-iit-madras-leads-overall-in-nirf-rankings-3711677">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Man who entered Bengaluru PG, robbed woman, arrested</h2>.<p>A 30-year-old man was arrested by the Sudduguntepalya police here for trespassing into a women's paying guest (PG) accommodation, touching a tenant inappropriately and robbing her, the police said on Thursday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/man-who-entered-bengaluru-pg-robbed-woman-arrested-3711853">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bengal Assembly sees chaotic scenes over migrants row; TMC, BJP MLAs come to blows</h2>.<p>The pandemonium broke out as CM Mamata Banerjee was about to speak, with BJP legislators raising slogans, questioning the suspension of Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/bengal-assembly-sees-chaotic-scenes-over-migrants-row-tmc-bjp-mlas-come-to-blows-3711882">Read more</a></p>.<h2>GST Reforms | What are the 'sin' and luxury goods taxed under highest 40% rate?<br></h2>.<p>But the sin goods will only be taxed under the 40% GST rate after the compensation loans to the states are cleared, FM Nirmala Sitharaman has clarified.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/gst-reforms-what-are-the-sin-and-luxury-goods-taxed-under-highest-40-rate-3711403">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Shikhar Dhawan appears before ED in illegal betting app case</h2>.<p>Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in an alleged illegal betting app-linked money laundering case, official sources said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/shikhar-dhawan-appears-before-ed-in-illegal-betting-app-case-3711553">Read more</a></p>.<h2>US lawmaker says Trump’s tariffs threaten ‘vital relationship’ with India</h2>.<p>Kwatra has been meeting US lawmakers almost daily amid strain in India-US relations after US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs totalling 50 per cent on India.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/us-lawmaker-says-trumps-tariffs-threaten-vital-relationship-with-india-3711735">Read more</a></p>