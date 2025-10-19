<h2>Ladakh representatives to hold talks with Centre in Delhi on October 22</h2>.<p>This comes after Ladakh witnessed violent protests on September 24 which claimed the lives of four people, including a 1999 Kargil war veteran. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/ladakh/ladakh-representatives-to-hold-talks-with-centre-in-delhi-on-october-22-3769593">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Karnataka: Permission denied for RSS route march in Chittapur</h2>.<p>Tahsildar Nagayya Hiremath has issued an order denying permission for the route march of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to be held in Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge's home turf of Chittapur on Sunday. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/permission-denied-for-rss-route-march-in-chittapur-3769345">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Three big faces and their grand promises to voters</h2>.<p>Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, and Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor are holding back nothing to woo voters. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-three-big-faces-and-their-grand-promises-to-voters-3769402">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Not true... our agenda is clear...': Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar reacts to Deputy CM DKS' accusation</h2>.<p>'They have some personal agenda with them. Why didn't they open their mouth during BJP regime,' DKS asked. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/not-true-our-agenda-is-clear-biocon-chief-kiran-mazumdar-reacts-to-deputy-cm-dks-accusation-3769389">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Paris museum heist: Thieves steal 'inestimable' jewels from Louvre and flee on motorbikes</h2>.<p>Thieves have broken into Paris' Louvre museum through a window and have stolen pieces of jewellery with "inestimable heritage" before escaping on motorbikes, the French interior ministry said on Sunday. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/paris-museum-heist-thieves-steal-inestimable-jewels-from-louvre-and-flee-on-motorbikes-3769546">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bengaluru: Bishop Cotton students give emotional farewell to bell ringer Das ‘Uncle’. Video goes viral</h2>.<p>Visuals of an emotional moment of a school attendent ringing the bell for the last time after 38 years of service has now gone viral. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/students-cheer-as-das-uncle-rings-bell-one-last-time-after-38-years-of-service-at-bengalurus-bishop-cotton-3769343">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Australia foil Ro-Ko show to etch seven-wicket win over India in 1st ODI</h2>.<p>Asked to bat first, India laboured to a sub-par 136 for 9, after the match was revised to 26 overs for a side, courtesy several rain interruptions. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/australia-foil-ro-ko-show-to-etch-seven-wicket-win-over-india-in-1st-odi-3769565">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Israeli military launches attack on Gaza, Israeli media reports</h2>.<p>The Israeli military launched an attack on Gaza on Sunday, Israeli media and residents reported, dimming hopes that a US-mediated ceasefire would lead to lasting peace in the enclave as Israel traded blame with Palestinian militant group Hamas. </p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/israeli-military-launches-attack-on-gaza-israeli-media-reports-3769560">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Watch: Passenger suffers jaw dislocation mid-journey! Indian Railway Doctor comes to the rescue</h2>.<p>A 24-year-old passenger travelling on Train No. 22503 Kanniyakumari – Dibrugarh Vivek Express, yesterday, received quick medical attention at Palakkad Junction after reportedly suffering a jaw dislocation mid-journey. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/passengers-suffers-jaw-dislocation-mid-journey-indian-railway-doctor-comes-to-the-rescue-3769307">Watch video</a></p>.<h2>Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha welcome first child: He's finally here</h2>.<p>Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and husband Raghav Chadha on Sunday announced the birth of their first child, a baby boy. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/parineeti-chopra-and-raghav-chadha-welcome-first-child-hes-finally-here-3769611">Read more</a></p>