DH Evening Brief | Lokayukta police file FIR against Siddaramaiah in MUDA case; Jagan Reddy cancels Tirupati visit

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 27 September 2024, 13:07 IST

MUDA case: Lokayukta police file FIR against Siddaramaiah

The Lokayukta Police in Mysuru on Friday filed an FIR against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority site allotment case.

Jagan Mohan Reddy cancels Tirupati temple visit

Opposition YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has cancelled his planned trip to the Tirupati Lord Venkateshwara Temple, sources close to him said on Friday.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: EC warns of action on complaints of voter inconvenience during poll review

The Election Commission on Friday expressed "dissatisfaction" over inconvenience to voters at polling stations in Mumbai city during Lok Sabha polls, and top officials were told to ensure better facilities in the forthcoming assembly polls, sources said.

Second Mpox case in Kerala, total 3 cases detected in India

A second monkeypox case has been reported in Kerala, that too in a person who returned from UAE.

Haryana Assembly elections 2024 | Congress expels 13 leaders for contesting assembly polls as independents

The Haryana unit of Congress on Friday expelled thirteen party leaders for "anti-party activities" over their decision to contest as independent candidates against the party's official picks for the assembly polls.

Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi, asks if he knows full form of MSP

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday trained his guns on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asking if he knew the full form of MSP as he underlined that the BJP government in Haryana was procuring 24 crops at the minimum support price.

UP: Class 2 student killed as 'sacrifice' for school's 'prosperity' by owner; 5 held

A second standard student was allegedly ‘sacrificed’ for the ‘success’ of the school in which he studied in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district.

Bangladeshi fan allegedly heckled at Green Park during 2nd Test

A Bangladeshi cricket fan was allegedly heckled in the stands and taken to a medical facility during the opening day of the second Test against India here on Friday but there was no clarity on what triggered the incident.

Easter Sunday Bombings: Sri Lanka's ex-police intel chief to face contempt charges for failing to compensate victims

Sri Lanka's Supreme Court was on Friday informed the former police chief of the state intelligence service will face contempt charges for his failure to pay a compensation of Rs 75 million to the victims of Easter Sunday terror attacks in 2019.

Sebi mulls standardise format for disclosure of change in risk-o-meters of MF schemes

To further enhance the pictorial representation of risk, Sebi on Thursday proposed that the risk-o-meter of a mutual fund scheme be depicted using a colour scheme, a move aimed at further aiding in informed decision making by investors.

Published 27 September 2024, 13:07 IST
India News

