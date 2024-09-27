DH Evening Brief | Lokayukta police file FIR against Siddaramaiah in MUDA case; Jagan Reddy cancels Tirupati visit

The Lokayukta Police in Mysuru on Friday filed an FIR against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority site allotment case.
Read more
Opposition YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has cancelled his planned trip to the Tirupati Lord Venkateshwara Temple, sources close to him said on Friday.
Read more
The Election Commission on Friday expressed "dissatisfaction" over inconvenience to voters at polling stations in Mumbai city during Lok Sabha polls, and top officials were told to ensure better facilities in the forthcoming assembly polls, sources said.
Read more
A second monkeypox case has been reported in Kerala, that too in a person who returned from UAE.
Read more
The Haryana unit of Congress on Friday expelled thirteen party leaders for "anti-party activities" over their decision to contest as independent candidates against the party's official picks for the assembly polls.
Read more
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday trained his guns on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asking if he knew the full form of MSP as he underlined that the BJP government in Haryana was procuring 24 crops at the minimum support price.
Read more
A second standard student was allegedly ‘sacrificed’ for the ‘success’ of the school in which he studied in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district.
Read more
A Bangladeshi cricket fan was allegedly heckled in the stands and taken to a medical facility during the opening day of the second Test against India here on Friday but there was no clarity on what triggered the incident.
Read more
Sri Lanka's Supreme Court was on Friday informed the former police chief of the state intelligence service will face contempt charges for his failure to pay a compensation of Rs 75 million to the victims of Easter Sunday terror attacks in 2019.
Read more
To further enhance the pictorial representation of risk, Sebi on Thursday proposed that the risk-o-meter of a mutual fund scheme be depicted using a colour scheme, a move aimed at further aiding in informed decision making by investors.
Read more