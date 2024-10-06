DH Evening Brief: Mamata seeks death penalty for culprit in minor's rape-murder case; Sabarimala prasadam found to have 'high levels' of pesticide

Amidst heightened tensions over the 'contaminated' laddus in Tirupati, Sabarimala temple's prasadam or 'aravana' has also come into the limelight for containing 'high levels' of pesticide. The 'aravana' will now be converted into manure. Read more
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu landed in New Delhi on Sunday for his first state visit to India, aiming to repair frail ties between the two South Asian neighbours. Read more
AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide free electricity in the NDA-ruled states before the Delhi Assembly elections, promising to campaign for the saffron party if he fulfills this demand. Read more
From left: Kunal Kamra, Bhavish Agarwal
Credit: PIT, X/@bhash
A war of words broke out between Ola founder Bhavish Agarwal and stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra on Sunday on social media platform X over the after-sales service quality of the company's electric scooters. Read more
The Calcutta High Court on Sunday ordered that a second post-mortem be conducted on the schoolgirl who was allegedly gang-raped and murdered in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district. Read more
The National Film Awards Cell of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has suspended the National Film Award to be presented to choreographer Jani Master citing allegations of sexual assault. Read more
Agitating junior doctors demanding justice for the deceased woman medic of the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital and workplace safety continued their hunger strike until death on Sunday in the central part of the city's Dharmatala area. Read more
Known for his clever responses, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has again taken the internet by storm with his witty reply to a question. Read more
Rejecting exit poll predictions, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday claimed his party BJP will form the government in the state with full majority for a third time when the results are announced on October 8. Read more
Members of the current elite are often more cultivated than they let on: Tickets to opera house Glyndebourne sell out in a flash. They can also be opportunistic in their ordinariness and boast about having the same sort of hobbies as the rest of us (football, films, drinking beer). Read more