india

DH Evening Brief: Mamata seeks death penalty for culprit in minor's rape-murder case; Sabarimala prasadam found to have 'high levels' of pesticide

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 13:11 IST

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Another prasadam row: Sabarimala 'aravana' found to have 'high levels' of pesticide

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Amidst heightened tensions over the 'contaminated' laddus in Tirupati, Sabarimala temple's prasadam or 'aravana' has also come into the limelight for containing 'high levels' of pesticide. The 'aravana' will now be converted into manure. Read more

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu arrives in India, to meet PM Modi

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu landed in New Delhi on Sunday for his first state visit to India, aiming to repair frail ties between the two South Asian neighbours. Read more

Will campaign for BJP if PM Modi provides free electricity in NDA-ruled states before assembly polls: Kejriwal

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide free electricity in the NDA-ruled states before the Delhi Assembly elections, promising to campaign for the saffron party if he fulfills this demand. Read more

'Chot lagi? Dard hua?': Ola founder Bhavish Agarwal, stand up comedian Kunal Kamra spar over service quality issues

From left: Kunal Kamra, Bhavish Agarwal

From left: Kunal Kamra, Bhavish Agarwal

Credit: PIT, X/@bhash

A war of words broke out between Ola founder Bhavish Agarwal and stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra on Sunday on social media platform X over the after-sales service quality of the company's electric scooters. Read more

Calcutta High Court orders second post-mortem on Bengal schoolgirl who was allegedly gang-raped, murdered

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

The Calcutta High Court on Sunday ordered that a second post-mortem be conducted on the schoolgirl who was allegedly gang-raped and murdered in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district. Read more

I&B ministry suspends choreographer Jani Master's National Award amid sexual assault allegations

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

The National Film Awards Cell of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has suspended the National Film Award to be presented to choreographer Jani Master citing allegations of sexual assault. Read more

Junior doctors continue indefinite hunger strike in Kolkata demanding justice, workplace safety

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Agitating junior doctors demanding justice for the deceased woman medic of the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital and workplace safety continued their hunger strike until death on Sunday in the central part of the city's Dharmatala area. Read more

Dinner with Kim Jong-Un or George Soros? Neither. Fasting for Navratri, says Jaishankar

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Known for his clever responses, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has again taken the internet by storm with his witty reply to a question. Read more

BJP forming govt for third time, Congress will blame EVMs: Haryana CM rejects exit polls

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Rejecting exit poll predictions, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday claimed his party BJP will form the government in the state with full majority for a third time when the results are announced on October 8. Read more

Why it's very posh to love football these days

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Members of the current elite are often more cultivated than they let on: Tickets to opera house Glyndebourne sell out in a flash. They can also be opportunistic in their ordinariness and boast about having the same sort of hobbies as the rest of us (football, films, drinking beer). Read more

Published 06 October 2024, 13:11 IST
India News

