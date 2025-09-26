<h2>Did Modi call Putin over Moscow's strategy for Ukraine? MEA says not true, lashes at NATO for 'careless' remark</h2>.<p>External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said "speculative or careless" remarks that misrepresent Modi's engagements or suggest conversations that never occurred are "unacceptable".</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/did-modi-call-putin-over-moscows-strategy-for-ukraine-mea-says-not-true-lashes-at-nato-for-careless-remark-3744118">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Ladakh statehood violence | Activist Sonam Wangchuk arrested under NSA after deadly protests that killed 4</h2>.<p>Ladakh’s most prominent activist, Sonam Wangchuk, was arrested on Friday under the National Security Act (NSA), two days after violent protests in Leh left four people dead and over 90 injured.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/ladakh/ladakh-statehood-violence-activist-sonam-wangchuk-arrested-by-police-3744003">Read more</a></p>.<h2>After 62 years of service, mighty MiG-21 flies through Indian skies for one last time</h2>.<p>The aircraft’s final sortie was led by Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh and Squadron Leader Priya Sharma – one of the IAF’s women combat pilots<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/chandigarh/mig-21-flies-through-indian-skies-for-last-time-rajnath-terms-it-national-pride-3743833">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Karnataka proposes 2% cess on movie tickets, TV channels</h2>.<p>The Karnataka government is proposing to levy a 2 per cent cess on movie tickets and television entertainment channels to fund the welfare of cine workers, as per draft rules notified by the Labour Department.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-proposes-2-cess-on-movie-tickets-tv-channels-3744040">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Tej Pratap floats new outfit 'Jan Shakti Janata Dal' ahead of polls</h2>.<p>The former state minister shared on X a poster of the ‘Jan Shakti Janata Dal’, with himself as the "national president" and a "blackboard" as its poll symbol.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-tej-pratap-floats-new-outfit-jan-shakti-janata-dal-ahead-of-polls-3743930">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Tirupati laddu row | Supreme Court stays Andhra HC's order to form SIT to probe 'adulteration' case</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Andhra Pradesh High Court's order which stated that the CBI had acted in violation of the apex court's directions while carrying out a probe into "adulterated ghee" being used to prepare 'prasadam' at ' at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/tirupati-laddu-row-supreme-court-stays-andhra-hcs-order-to-form-sit-to-probe-adulteration-case-3743928">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'I Love Muhammed' row: Police, locals clash after Friday prayers outside Bareilly mosque</h2>.<p>Clashes broke out between locals and police outside a mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly after Friday prayers on Friday after several protestors gathered there in support of the "I Love Muhammad" campaign on the call of a local cleric and Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/i-love-muhammed-row-police-locals-clash-after-friday-prayers-outside-bareilly-mosque-3744134">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Suryakumar found guilty of breaching ICC code of conduct: Fined 30% of match fee</h2>.<p>Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav has been found guilty by the International Cricket Council (ICC) of breaching its code of conduct for his comments about military skirmish between India and Pakistan, after their Asia Cup T20 opening tie against Pakistan. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/asia-cup-2025-suryakumar-found-guilty-of-breaching-icc-code-of-conduct-fined-30-of-match-fee-3744259">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Kannada literary great S L Bhyrappa’s final rites performed with full state honours in Mysuru</h2>.<p>Final rites of literary giant Santeshivara Lingannaiah Bhyrappa, 91, were performed with full state honours amid family members, dignitaries, and fans on Friday afternoon around 12.30 pm at the crematorium near the foot of Chamundi Hill in Mysuru.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/mysuru/family-officials-fans-gather-as-mysuru-holds-state-honours-for-s-l-bhyrappas-final-rites-3744054">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Suit not maintainable: Setback for Sameer Wankhede in defamation case against Aryan Khan’s 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' series</h2>.<p>The Delhi High Court on Friday questioned IRS officer and former NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede over maintainability of his defamation suit against actor Shahrukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan owned Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix for allegedly maligning his reputation in their series 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/suit-not-maintainable-setback-for-sameer-wankhede-in-defamation-case-against-aryan-khans-the-bads-of-bollywood-series-3743780">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Pharma stocks fall after Trump's new drug tariffs; mostly 'sentimental', say analysts</h2>.<p>Analysts described the decline as "sentimental", noting that India's exports to the US are primarily generic medicines, which may not be affected by the tariffs.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/pharma-stocks-fall-after-trumps-new-drug-tariffs-mostly-sentimental-say-analysts-3743986">Read more</a></p>