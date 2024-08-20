DH Evening Brief | Modi govt makes lateral entry U-turn; SC raps Bengal govt over doctor's rape and murder

Under pressure from NDA allies and the Opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc, the Narendra Modi government asked UPSC to cancel the advertisement for recruiting 45 specialists through lateral entry
Read more
The Supreme Court set up a 9-member set up a 9-member National Task Force under its authority, to suggest measures for protection of medical fraternity.
Read more
The report was submitted to the government in December 2019 but, so far the government has not taken any action on it.
Read more
The Maharashtra government on Tuesday ordered the suspension of three police officials, including a senior police inspector, for alleged dereliction of duty in probing the sexual abuse of two girls at a school in Badlapur amid massive protests. Read more
India's antitrust body has reached an initial assessment that the $8.5 billion India merger of Reliance and Walt Disney media assets harms competition due to their power over cricket broadcast rights, four sources told Reuters on Tuesday. Read more
A World Health Organization official stressed that mpox, regardless of whether it is the new or old strain, is not the new Covid, as authorities know how to control its spread.
Read more
The state's counsel stated before the court that no coercive measure will be taken against the TMC Rajya Sabha MP in the meantime before the order is passed.
Read more
Darius Visser hit 39 runs in a single over to set a men's Twenty20 International record and help Samoa to a 10-run victory over Vanuatu in a 2026 World Cup regional qualifier on Tuesday.
Read more
Maria Branyas, who was the world's oldest person, has died peacefully in a Spanish nursing home at the age of 117, according to her account on the X platform and a spokesperson at the home on Tuesday. Read more
Israel retrieved the bodies of six hostages from the Khan Younis area in southern Gaza as negotiations continued in an effort to bring back more than 100 who remain in the besieged enclave.
Read more