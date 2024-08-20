Lateral entry: DoPT writes to UPSC, seeks cancellation of ad for 45 specialists

Observing that the 45 positions in question "have been treated as specialised and designated single-candre posts," Singh noted that no provision for reservation existed for these posts.

He further called for a review of the same, and called for the UPSC to "cancel the advertisement" for lateral entry recruitment.

"This step would be a significant advance in the pursuit of social justice and empowerment," Singh concluded.

The advertisement for lateral entry had stirred up a political row, with the Congress and the BJP trading barbs over each party's concern for reservations. LJP and JD(U)—two of BJP's key NDA allies—were opposed to the lateral entry.

