india

Lateral entry: DoPT writes to UPSC, seeks cancellation of ad for 45 specialists

In the letter, Singh noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'is of the firm belief that the process of lateral entry must be aligned with the principles of equality and social justice ... particularly concerning provisions of reservation.'
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 20 August 2024, 08:03 IST

Comments

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, in charge of Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), on Tuesday wrote a letter to Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) chairman Preeti Sudan, calling for the cancellation of the advertisement seeking lateral entry of 45 specialists.

In the letter, Singh noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "is of the firm belief that the process of lateral entry must be aligned with the principles of equality and social justice ... particularly concerning provisions of reservation."

Observing that the 45 positions in question "have been treated as specialised and designated single-candre posts," Singh noted that no provision for reservation existed for these posts.

He further called for a review of the same, and called for the UPSC to "cancel the advertisement" for lateral entry recruitment.

"This step would be a significant advance in the pursuit of social justice and empowerment," Singh concluded.

The advertisement for lateral entry had stirred up a political row, with the Congress and the BJP trading barbs over each party's concern for reservations. LJP and JD(U)—two of BJP's key NDA allies—were opposed to the lateral entry.

More to follow...

Published 20 August 2024, 08:03 IST
India News

