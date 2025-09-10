<h2>‘Close friends and natural partners’: PM Modi responds to Trump's 'looking forward to speak' post</h2>.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, September 10, said that India and the US are “close friends and natural partners”. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/close-friends-and-natural-partners-pm-modi-responds-to-trumps-looking-forward-to-speak-post-3720572">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Nepal Army imposes nationwide restrictive orders, curfew to curb possible violence</h2>.<p>The Nepal Army on Wednesday imposed nationwide restrictive orders followed by a curfew to quell possible violence under the guise of protests, a day after Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli resigned in the face of massive anti-government demonstrations. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/nepal-army-imposes-nationwide-restrictive-orders-curfew-to-curb-possible-violence-3721088">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Poland downs Russian drones, first time NATO member has fired in Ukraine war</h2>.<p>Prime Minister Donald Tusk said he had activated article four of NATO's treaty, under which alliance members can demand consultations with their allies. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/poland-downs-russian-drones-first-time-nato-member-has-fired-in-ukraine-war-3721131">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Allies must 'share burden', we can't be dumping yard for unwinnable seats: Congress</h2>.<p>With the approaching Bihar Assembly elections, the Congress Wednesday made it clear that even though it is not averse to settle for a lesser number of seats to contest in the Bihar Assembly elections this time, it will be unwilling to be a dumping yard of seats that are not winnable. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-allies-must-share-burden-cant-be-dumping-yard-for-unwinnable-seats-congress-3721169">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Fitch raises India's FY26 GDP forecast to 6.9%, domestic demand to drive growth</h2>.<p>It said the pace of economic activity accelerated sharply between the March and June quarters of current fiscal year. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/economy/fitch-raises-indias-fy26-gdp-forecast-to-69-domestic-demand-to-drive-growth-3721058">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Nepal stir | 'Gen Z' protesters want former chief justice Sushila Karki as interim Prime Minister</h2>.<p>Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday in the face of massive anti-government protests. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/nepal-protest-gen-z-protesters-want-former-chief-justice-sushila-karki-as-interim-prime-minister-k-p-sharma-oli-social-media-ban-3721357">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Protesters in France disrupt traffic in bid to 'Block Everything'</h2>.<p>Protesters staged demonstrations across France on Wednesday, disrupting traffic, burning rubbish bins and at times clashing with police in a bid to "Block Everything" in anger at the political class and planned budget cuts. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/protesters-in-france-disrupt-traffic-in-bid-to-block-everything-3721085">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Right-wing Australian senator sacked from shadow ministry over anti-Indian comments</h2>.<p>Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, a senator for the Northern Territory in the centre-right Liberal party, singled out Indian immigrants during a radio interview last week. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/right-wing-australian-senator-sacked-from-shadow-ministry-over-anti-indian-comments-3721198">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India needed tax reform. It got a new rate card</h2>.<p>A long-overdue reduction in India’s consumption taxes is yet to take effect, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already hailed it as the nation’s “biggest reform” since independence in 1947. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/india-needed-tax-reform-it-got-a-new-rate-card-3721175">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Assets row: Karisma Kapoor's kids got Rs 1,900 crore, what more do they want? Sunjay Kapur's wife Priya asks</h2>.<p>The children moved the high court seeking shares in the assets of the late businessman and questioned the authenticity of his will which they allege was forged by Priya to gain control over the assets. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/assets-row-karisma-kapoors-kids-got-rs-1900-crore-what-more-do-they-want-sunjay-kapurs-wife-priya-asks-3720888">Read more</a></p>