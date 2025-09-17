<h2>Pakistan brought to its knees; world saw terrorist crying: PM Modi</h2>.<p>Modi said, 'This is the New India, which does not fear any nuclear threats. It enters the enemy’s house and strikes.'<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/madhya-pradesh/pakistan-brought-to-its-knees-world-saw-terrorist-crying-pm-modi-3732058">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Dharmasthala burial case | SIT recovers skeletal remains near Banglegudda forest</h2>.<p>The bones were reportedly found in a place that was previously marked as a possible evidence site during earlier witness depositions.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/dharmasthala-burial-case-sit-recovers-skeletal-remains-near-banglegudda-forest-3732597">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan's match against UAE delayed by an hour</h2>.<p>Pakistan had also cancelled the pre-match press conference ahead of the UAE clash though they did turn up for practice.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/asia-cup-2025-pakistans-match-against-uae-delayed-by-an-hour-3732563">Read more</a></p>.<h2>‘Governance failure’: Mohandas Pai, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw flag Bengaluru infra mess as tech firm exits ORR</h2>.<p>Rajesh Yabaji, co-founder and CEO of BlackBuck, said the company decided to shift the office from the Outer Ring Road, citing traffic and poor infrastructure<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/governance-failure-mohandas-pai-kiran-mazumdar-shaw-flag-bengaluru-infra-mess-as-tech-firm-exits-orr-3731723">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Muslim-mukt Bharat dream': Assam BJP faces backlash for AI video</h2>.<p>A video posted by the Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on its X handle has triggered widespread outrage, with many accusing the party of vilifying Muslims and inciting communal hatred.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/muslim-mukt-bharat-dream-assam-bjp-faces-backlash-for-ai-video-3732083">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Putin greets Modi on 75th birthday, lauds his role in strengthening India-Russia ties</h2>.<p>Putin added that Modi has earned the high respect of his 'compatriots and enormous authority on the world stage' through his activities as head of government.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/putin-greets-modi-on-75th-birthday-lauds-his-role-in-strengthening-india-russia-ties-3731946">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Uttarakhand cloudburst | Death toll rises to 21, landslides at several areas hinder rescue operations</h2>.<p>Popular tourist destinations of Mussoorie and Sahastradhara were still cut off from Dehradun owing to the widespread damage caused to the roads following landslides at several places.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttarakhand/uttarakhand-cloudburst-death-toll-rises-to-21-landslides-at-several-areas-hinder-rescue-operations-3732163">Read more</a></p>.<h2>#MyModiStory trends on X: From M K Stalin to Madhavan, celebs and leaders wish PM Modi on 75th birthday</h2>.<p>From celebrities to politicians, people from across industries have taken to their social media platforms to share their memories and moments with PM Modi, resulting in #MyModiStory trending on X.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/mymodistory-trends-on-x-from-m-k-stalin-to-madhavan-celebs-and-leaders-wish-pm-modi-on-75th-birthday-3731878">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | EC to use colour photographs of candidates on EVMs from now</h2>.<p>The EC has written to Chief Electoral Officers of all states and union territories on Wednesday providing guidelines on the design and printing of EVM ballot paper for use in general and by elections to the Lok Sabha and Assemblies.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-ec-to-use-colour-photographs-of-candidates-on-evms-from-now-3732446">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Why Nepal's new power brokers should worry India and China</h2>.<p>Stepping back from political meddling, and focusing on tangible benefits would be prudent. New Delhi could lean into its traditional advantages, and continue with uninterrupted fuel and food flows.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/why-nepals-new-power-brokers-should-worry-india-and-china-protests-k-p-sharma-oli-beijng-sushila-karki-3732255">Read more</a></p>