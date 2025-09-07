<h2>439-324 on paper: NDA's C P Radhakrishnan ahead; I.N.D.I.A. eye cross-voting edge in Vice Presidential poll</h2>.<p>With preparations for holding the Vice Presidential election on Tuesday in the final leg, both the ruling NDA and the Opposition are locked in an intense battle even as 18 MPs, including from BJD and BRS, are yet to open their minds on whom they will vote for. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/439-324-on-paper-ndas-c-p-radhakrishnan-ahead-india-eyes-cross-voting-edge-in-vice-presidential-poll-3716105">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Karnataka 'voter fraud': Kharge accuses EC of stonewalling crucial information</h2>.<p>Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday found fault with the Election Commission (EC) for allegedly not sharing “vital evidence” about those who have fraudulently applied for deleting votes in a Karnataka Assembly seat, claiming the poll body has now become “BJP's back office for ‘vote chori’ (vote theft)”.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka-voter-fraud-kharge-kharge-accuses-ec-of-stonewalling-crucial-information-3716151">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Mayawati plans comeback in UP with massive rally on Kanshiram’s death anniversary</h2>.<p>Reduced almost to a fringe player in Uttar Pradesh politics, BSP supremo Mayawati on Sunday hinted at undertaking significant moves to revive the party ahead of the forthcoming panchayat polls and the next assembly elections due in two years.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/mayawati-plans-comeback-in-up-with-massive-rally-on-kanshirams-death-anniversary-3716160">Read more</a></p>.<h2>JD(S) must read writing on wall if it’s not to be written off</h2>.<p>Nobody took them lightly, but the Janata Dal (Secular), the state’s only mainstream regional party, is on the cusp of facing the biggest nightmare for any political outfit: obscurity. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/jd-s-must-read-writing-on-wall-if-it-s-not-to-be-written-off-3715642">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Basavaraj Bommai slams Karnataka Congress on SC internal quota; BJP to launch indefinite stir in protest</h2>.<p>Former BJP chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday picked holes in the manner in which the Congress government in Karnataka chose to implement internal reservation among Scheduled Castes (SC), saying "no one is happy".<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/basavaraj-bommai-slams-karnataka-congress-on-sc-internal-quota-bjp-to-launch-indefinite-stir-in-protest-3715994">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Despite Operation Sindoor, infiltration attempts surge in Jammu and Kashmir</h2>.<p>Despite Indian strikes on terror infrastructure across the border during Operation Sindoor in May this year, infiltration of terrorists from Pakistan has not stopped. Instead, security agencies report that the trend has sharply increased in recent months. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/despite-operation-sindoor-infiltration-attempts-surge-in-jammu-and-kashmir-3716057">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Ashoka emblem row: From holy relic disappearance to 1993 siege, Hazratbal again at the centre of controversy</h2>.<p>Hazratbal shrine, the most revered religious site in Kashmir that has witnessed some of the Valley’s most turbulent episodes, is once again at the heart of a controversy.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/ashoka-emblem-row-from-holy-relic-disappearance-to-1993-siege-hazratbal-again-at-the-centre-of-controversy-3716033">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Extended timings, limited security: Are Bengaluru’s public parks really safe after dark?</h2>.<p>For decades, Bengaluru has proudly worn the crown of the ‘Garden City.’ But as the city expands, a new question arises: are these green lungs still safe, especially after sunset?<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/extended-timings-limited-security-are-bengalurus-public-parks-really-safe-after-dark-3715728">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Japan PM Shigeru Ishiba resigns</h2>.<p>Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced on Sunday that he will step down following growing calls from his party to take responsibility for a historic defeat in July's parliamentary election. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/japan-pm-shigeru-ishiba-resigns-3715990">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Hyundai to cut prices by up to Rs 2.4 lakh; Tata Motors by Rs 4.65 lakh on CV range</h2>.<p>Hyundai Motor India on Sunday said it has reduced prices of its entire model range by up to Rs 2.4 lakh to pass on the GST rate cut benefit to customers.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/hyundai-to-cut-prices-by-up-to-rs-24-lakh-tata-motors-by-rs-465-lakh-on-cv-range-3716030">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India men’s compound archery team clinches historic World Championship gold</h2>.<p>The Indian men's compound archery team created history by winning its maiden gold medal at the World Championships, beating France in the final here on Sunday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/india-mens-compound-archery-team-clinches-historic-world-championship-gold-3716072">Read more</a></p>