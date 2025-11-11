<h2>Delhi blast | NIA takes over probe; PM Modi vows not to spare conspirators behind 'horrific incident' that killed 12</h2>.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday vowed not to spare the conspirators behind the “horrific incident” in the national capital where an explosion in a car led to the killing of around a dozen people even as the government handed over the investigation into the incident near Red Fort to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/all-responsible-for-delhi-blast-will-be-brought-to-justice-pm-modi-3794091">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bihar Elections 2025 Exit Polls LIVE: Pollsters predict big NDA victory, likely to get 135+ seats</h2>.<p>Initial predictions suggest clear majority for NDA as exit poll results started coming in. Watch this space for more updates as we bring you latest on Bihar exit polls!

Delhi blast | Explosion points at security lapses even as agencies probe all angles including terror attack

The government may be shying away from using the 'T-word' but the explosion in a car near the iconic Red Fort hours after the seizure of a huge quantity of explosives in Delhi's satellite town Faridabad has exposed the loopholes in the security and intelligence apparatus.

Who is Dr Umar Nabi? Pulwama doctor at centre of Delhi's blast probe

Dr Umar Nabi, a young doctor from Pulwama in south Kashmir, has emerged as the prime suspect in the car blast near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station that killed at least 12 people on Monday. His family, stunned by the revelation, insists he could never be involved in terror activities.

Supreme Court seeks EC's response on pleas of DMK, TMC challenging SIR exercise in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought separate responses from the Election Commission (EC) on pleas filed by the DMK, CPI(M), the West Bengal unit of the Congress and Trinamool Congress leaders, challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal respectively.

Hema Malini and Sunny Deol quash Dharmendra's death rumours, say actor is 'responding to treatment'

Bollywood veteran Dharmendra is "stable and recovering", the actor's family said on Tuesday, urging the media to stop circulating false news about his health. A representative of Dharmendra's son, actor Sunny Deol, said the veteran star is "responding to treatment".

Sabarimala gold heist: Former Travancore Devaswom Board president held

N Vasu, a former president and commissioner of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), was held in connection with the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple gold heist on Tuesday.

Supreme Court sets free Surendra Koli in last case of Nithari killings

The Supreme Court on Tuesday acquitted Nithari killings convict Surendra Koli in the last case and ordered his immediate release if not wanted in any other case.

12 killed, several injured in suicide blast outside court in Pakistan's Islamabad

At least 12 people were killed and several injured in a suicide blast outside court in Islamabad, as reported by several news channels.

Opinion | A Brazilian hairdresser wades into India's politics

At a press conference in New Delhi last week, Rahul Gandhi, the leader of India's opposition, posed just that question, as he filled the screen behind him with excerpts of electoral rolls from a state poll last year.