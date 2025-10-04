CM should keep distance from separatist Lingayat groups:

<p>Bagalkot: Fakir Dingaleshwar Swamiji of Shirahatti has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to stay away from the separatist Lingayat groups, which, he said, are attempting to divide the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community.</p><p>Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, the Swamiji warned that supporting such divisive elements would damage both the CM’s image and his party’s prospects. “In 2018, 57 seers met and discussed certain concerns with Siddaramaiah. While he initially responded positively, his later support for the separatist Lingayat movement hurt his party in the elections. Congress leaders must understand this political outcome,” he said.</p><p><strong>‘Brought setbacks’</strong></p><p>The swamiji added that past attempts by several seers and leaders to establish a separate Lingayat religion had failed and brought setbacks to those involved. “Now, similar futile efforts are being made again. They are urging Mathadhipathis across districts to mobilise people in large numbers to attend such events under the name of ‘separate Lingayat identity.’ This is a betrayal of the unified Veerashaiva-Lingayat community and is a divisive agenda,” he said.</p><p>He emphasised that across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala, and Telangana, the general sentiment among people and mutts is that Veerashaiva and Lingayat are the same. “Some unpopular seers are making these demands. If the CM supports them, it will harm his personal reputation and damage the party. We are bringing this to his attention, so he does not repeat past mistakes,” the seer said. He also pointed out that even during British and Muslim rule, there was no interference in matters concerning mutts or religious issues. “That non-interference must continue even now. No recognition should be given to those who are trying to divide society,” he said.</p><p><strong>Kashappanavar’s remarks</strong></p><p>When asked about MLA Kashappanavar’s recent statement, where he did not mention the word ‘Hindu’, the swamiji said, “Kashappanavar has clarity on matters concerning the community, and he has taken a firm stand. The people currently in the Veerashaiva Mahasabha have always upheld these traditional values, and their stance has been widely welcomed.”</p><p>Prabhushankar Swamiji of Aminagad, Hole Hucheshwar Swamiji of Kamatagi, Neelakanta Shivacharya Swamiji of Guledgudda, Kailasaling Shivacharya Swamiji of Puratagere, and Siddhaling Shivacharya Swamiji of Billakerur were present.</p><p><strong>‘Govt’s survey a mistake’</strong></p><p>The swamiji also criticised the state government’s decision to conduct the socio-economic and educational survey or the caste survey in just 15 days, calling it ‘an unwise move’.</p><p>“In Telangana, it took two months to complete the census for a population of 3.5 crore. In Karnataka, with over 7 crore people, the government has allotted only 15 days. How is that practical?” he asked.</p><p>He urged the government to reconsider, saying enumerators are facing numerous challenges and the process is bound to be flawed if rushed.</p>