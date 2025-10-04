Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka High Court modifies life sentence in painter death case

The accused Shamshuddin Savanur and Zuber Ahmed are into fabrication works.
Last Updated : 04 October 2025, 16:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 October 2025, 16:31 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us