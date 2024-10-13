DH Evening Brief | Probe continues to verify if Baba Siddique's shooters linked to Lawrence Bishnoi's gang; More doctors threaten mass resignation amid Bengal stir

A court in Mumbai on Sunday remanded one of the two accused arrested for allegedly shooting dead former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique to police custody till October 21. The court directed the police to conduct a bone ossification test to determine the age of the second accused after he claimed to be a minor.
Over 75 senior doctors at West Bengal’s Kalyani JNM Hospital have threatened a mass resignation, seeking justice for the R G Kar hospital victim, and expressing solidarity with junior medics on a fast-unto-death to press for their demands.
The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi on Sunday released a document it called the "gaddarancha panchnama" (evidential record of traitors) to slam the Eknath Shinde government and accused it of betraying Maharashtra in favour of neighbouring Gujarat.
The incident took place when a group of junior doctors were observing fast unto death nearby to press for their 10-point charter of demands including justice for the R G Kar hospital victim and stronger security measures in state-run medical facilities.
Around 20 to 25 protesters, who were on fast with Wangchuk, were detained and taken to the Mandir Marg police station, they said. Heavy police deployment was arranged to maintain the law and order.
The move by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Rahul Kharge comes close on the heels of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi returning the 14 sites to Mysuru Urban Development Authority after the Lokayukta police registered a case against Siddaramaiah, his wife and brother-in-law.
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has directed ride-hailing platform Ola to implement consumer-friendly changes, including offering refund options and providing receipts for auto rides, the regulator said on Sunday.
Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein saying, "The continuation of the war and its expansion towards the Islamic Republic of Iran and (Israel's) exploitation of Iraqi airspace as a corridor is completely unacceptable and rejected."
Jayawardene has had a similar role with the franchise from 2017-2022 and oversaw their title-winning campaigns in 2017, 2019 and 2020-21.