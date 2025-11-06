<h2>Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | 'Must get that govt job this time': RJD nudges public to stay in line to vote</h2>.<p>As the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections was coming to a close, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), put out a message on X, nudging those who haven’t cast their votes, to rush to the polling booths. But the message came with a subtle political messaging.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-must-get-that-govt-job-this-time-rjd-nudges-public-to-stay-in-line-to-vote-3788865">Read more</a></p>.<h2>RSS march row: Karnataka High Court refuses to lift stay on government order restricting activities of private groups in public spaces</h2>.<p>A Division Bench of the Karnataka High Court on Thursday refused to lift the stay on a State government order (GO) restricting any unauthorised assembly of more than 10 people in public spaces, like roads, parks, and playgrounds.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/rss-march-row-karnataka-high-court-refuses-to-lift-stay-on-government-order-restricting-activities-of-private-groups-in-public-spaces-3788432">Read more</a></p>.<h2>4th T20: India beat Australia by 48 runs, go 2-1 up in the series</h2>.<p>India beat Australia by 48 runs in the fourth T20 at Carrara (Gold Coast) to go 2-1 up in the five-match series.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/4th-t20-india-beat-australia-by-48-runs-go-2-1-up-in-the-series-3788789">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | 'Lalchi bandar...nalayak': JD(U), RJD fight it out on social media on voting day, Delhi CM too joins slugfest</h2>.<p>The two main regional outfits in Bihar – the RJD and the JD (U) remained engaged in a fierce war of words even as the polling process in 121 Assembly constituencies was on here on Thursday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-lalchi-bandarnalayak-jdu-rjd-fight-it-out-on-social-media-on-voting-day-delhi-cm-too-joins-slugfest-3788891">Read more</a></p>.<h2>ED attaches assets worth Rs 11.14 Cr of ex-Indian cricketers Raina, Dhawan in online betting case</h2>.<p>The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 11.14 crore of former cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan as part of a money-laundering probe linked to the operations of an alleged illegal betting site, official sources said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/ed-attaches-assets-worth-rs-1114-cr-of-ex-indian-cricketers-raina-dhawan-in-online-betting-case-3788689">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Ambedkar and Mamdani | A politics beyond capital and caste</h2>.<p>Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic New York City mayor-elect, has become a global sensation in the political landscape. His forthright ideological critique of capitalism in a country often perceived as the citadel of capitalist ideology, and known for its foundational economic doctrine of liberal free market, has caused a stir in the United States’ politics.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/ambedkar-and-mamdani-a-politics-beyond-capital-and-caste-3788370">Read more</a></p>.<h2>New scam in Bengaluru? Woman claims Rapido driver used fake app to inflate fare, company responds</h2>.<p>A social media post by a woman has gone viral where she pointed out to a 'scam' by a Rapido driver. The woman claimed that the driver used a fake version of Rapido app in order to charge higher price from the passengers.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/new-scam-in-bengaluru-woman-claims-rapido-driver-used-fake-app-to-inflate-fare-company-responds-3788775">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Rahul should be ashamed for seeking to know about caste, religion of army jawans: Amit Shah</h2>.<p>Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should be ashamed for seeking to know about the caste and religion of army jawans.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/rahul-should-be-ashamed-for-seeking-to-know-about-caste-religion-of-army-jawans-amit-shah-3788726">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Ahmedabad set to host 2026 T20 World Cup final, five venues shortlisted</h2>.<p>The BCCI has shortlisted Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai as the venues for next year's T20 World Cup with the final to be played in Ahmedabad.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/ahmedabad-set-to-host-2026-t20-world-cup-final-five-venues-shortlisted-3788843">Read more</a></p>