Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Inscription from Ganga period ruler Butuga II's time unearthed at Mysuru temple

This inscription, dated 948 AD, is inscribed in Kannada script and language and consists of six lines.
Last Updated : 06 November 2025, 15:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 November 2025, 15:38 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuruArcheology

Follow us on :

Follow Us