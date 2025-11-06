Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Samajamukhi literary festival to host critical dialogue on Kannada's future

The festival will host over 225 writers and thinkers. The inaugural ceremony will feature senior writers, including Hampana, Prof Baraguru Ramachandrappa, and Prof H S Shivaprakash.
Last Updated : 06 November 2025, 15:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 November 2025, 15:42 IST
Karntaka NewsKannadaBenglauruLiterary festival

Follow us on :

Follow Us