Samajamukhi literary festival to host critical dialogue on Kannada's future

<p>Bengaluru: Setting the stage for a critical and independent examination of contemporary writing, the Samajamukhi Sahitya Sammelana, organised by Samajamukhi Prakashana, will be held on November 8 and 9 at the Scouts and Guides Premises, Palace Road. </p><p>The two-day conference seeks to reposition literary gatherings as a forum dedicated to intellectual rigour and dialogue, consciously moving away from what the organisers describe as "politicised spectacles or commercialised shows." The festival will host over 225 writers and thinkers. The inaugural ceremony will feature senior writers, including Hampana, Prof Baraguru Ramachandrappa, and Prof H S Shivaprakash. </p><p>The Sammelana is structured around a main plenary stage and four parallel forums, ensuring comprehensive engagement with diverse themes. These forums will cover creative writing, classical literature, cultural heritage, and non-Kannada/interdisciplinary topics, including a dedicated English-language forum.</p><p>Discussions are slated to delve into deep and contemporary issues, such as the crises facing the Kannada language, the role of literature in addressing challenges to the Indian republic and democracy, and the exploration of Babasaheb Ambedkar's and Gandhi's thoughts in Kannada literature. Other sessions will focus on emerging genres like short stories, Dalit literature, and critical studies on authors like Poornachandra Tejaswi.</p><p>In a demonstration of community support for independent thought, the Sammelana is entirely voluntarily funded, aiming to meet its projected cost of Rs 25 lakh without any government assistance. Writers, readers, and students can participate with a registration fee of Rs 300.</p>