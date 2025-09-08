<h2>Supreme Court tells Election Commission to take Aadhaar as 12th document for SIR exercise in Bihar</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Election Commission to accept Aadhaar as the 12 th document for voters during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls of Bihar, ahead of Assembly polls in November this year.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/aadhaar-should-be-treated-as-valid-proof-of-identity-for-sir-exercise-supreme-court-3717151">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Unrest in Nepal: 14 dead, 42 injured as youths clash with police over social media ban; army deployed</h2>.<p>At least 14 people were killed and dozens injured on Monday as violent protests by youths rocked the Nepalese capital and certain other areas over the government's decision to ban social media sites, prompting authorities to deploy the army in Kathmandu to control the situation. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/nepal-social-media-ban-protests-several-dead-injured-as-youths-clash-with-police-army-deployed-3717245">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Two soldiers, 2 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu & Kashmir's Kulgam</h2>.<p>Two soldiers and two militants were killed in an encounter that broke out during an anti-terror operation in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday, officials said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/two-soldiers-2-terrorists-killed-in-encounter-in-jammu-and-kashmirs-kulgam-op-sindoor-indian-army-3716733">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Yamuna recedes, silt remains: Delhi's flood-affected families stuck between relief camps and ruined homes</h2>.<p>For thousands living in tents after the recent Yamuna floods, the biggest hurdle to returning home is not water anymore, but the layers of silt that must be cleared, and then waiting for the home to dry before life can resume.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/yamuna-recedes-silt-remains-delhis-flood-affected-families-stuck-between-relief-camps-and-ruined-homes-3717276">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Will Chirag Paswan do a 2020 and upset Nitish Kumar’s apple cart?</h2>.<p>On Dec 2, 1989, when veteran Socialist Ram Vilas Paswan was sworn in as a Union Minister for the first time in the VP Singh Government, the same day Nitish Kumar too was administered oath in the National Front Government.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-will-chirag-do-a-2020-and-upset-nitishs-apple-cart-3717067">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Communal clash during Ganesha procession: Tension prevails in Maddur town; 21 taken into custody</h2>.<p>The police on Monday took 21 people into custody in connection with the stone-pelting incident that occurred during the Ganesha idol immersion procession in Maddur town of Mandya district on Sunday evening.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/communal-clash-during-ganesha-procession-tension-prevails-in-maddur-town-21-taken-into-custody-3716923">Read more</a></p>.<h2>AI could make the smartphone passe. What comes next?</h2>.<p>To consumers, this week will feel familiar: Apple is expected to unveil new iPhones with modest improvements, including a slightly thinner one. Yet many of the world's biggest tech companies believe that a radical shift is underway, and that it could one day make the smartphone, as we know it, passe.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/artificial-intelligence/ai-could-make-the-smartphone-passe-what-comes-next-3717438">Read more</a></p>.<h2>GST rate cut: From BMW to Hyundai, automobile manufacturers that have announced price cut</h2>.<p>Soon after the GST Council, headed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, approved a two-tier structure of 5 per cent and 18 per cent taxes, several automobile manufacturers have announced price cuts on commercial vehicles to pass on the rate cut benefit to customers. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/gst-rate-cut-from-bmw-to-hyundai-automobile-manufacturers-that-have-announced-price-cut-3717170#1">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Six killed by Palestinian gunmen in east Jerusalem, several injured</h2>.<p>Two Palestinian gunmen opened fire at a bus stop on the outskirts of Jerusalem on Monday, killing six people in what police described as "a terrorist attack," one of the deadliest in the city in the past few years.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/four-killed-in-east-jerusalem-shooting-incident-several-injured-3717050">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri and Virender Sehwag in commentary panel for Asia Cup</h2>.<p>Indian greats Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri and Virender Sehwag along with former bowling Bharat Arun will be a part of the Sony Sports network's multi-lingual commentary panel for the Asia Cup T20 tournament starting Tuesday in the UAE.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/sunil-gavaskar-ravi-shastri-and-virender-sehwag-in-commentary-panel-for-asia-cup-3717052">Read more</a></p>