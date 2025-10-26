Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Tourism push in Karnataka's Beladakuppe raises alarm over threat to wildlife

The Mahadeshwara temple, located in Bandipur Tiger Reserve, attracts a large number of devotees during ‘Karthika Masa’ of the Hindu calendar and on Amavasya (New Moon) Day.
Last Updated : 26 October 2025, 06:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 October 2025, 06:36 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka TourismIndian wildlife laws

Follow us on :

Follow Us