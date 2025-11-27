<h2>Now Vokkaligara Sangha wades into Karnataka power tussle row, seeks CM post for DK Shivakumar</h2>.<p>'The community supported Congress during the (2023) Assembly elections only because Shivakumar stood a chance to become the CM. If he is cheated, then we’ll teach a big lesson to Congress', president L Srinivas said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/if-cheated-will-teach-big-lesson-vokkaligara-sangha-warns-congress-seeks-cm-post-for-dk-shivakumar-3812167">Read more</a></p>.<h2>SC suggests stringent law to protect dignity of disabled; directs comedians to host persons with disabilities </h2>.<p>The Supreme Court on Thursday directed content creator Samay Raina and other comedians to host persons with disabilities twice a month, and telecast programs about the success stories of persons with disabilities to generate funds for treatment of such persons, including those suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/supreme-court-directs-samay-raina-other-comedians-to-host-persons-with-disabilities-3812227">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Assam assembly passes bill to ban polygamy; Himanta promises UCC if he becomes CM again</h2>.<p>The Assam assembly on Thursday passed a bill to ban polygamy, making it an offence which may lead to a maximum of 10 years of imprisonment, barring some exceptions. The Assam assembly on Thursday passed a bill to ban polygamy, making it an offence which may lead to a maximum of 10 years of imprisonment, barring some exceptions. 

Read more

WPL Auction 2026: At Rs 3.20 crore, Deepti Sharma costliest buy from Marquee list

Deepti Sharma fetched the big bucks at the WPL auction here on Thursday as UP Warriorz used the Right to Match card for the India all-rounder, securing her services for Rs 3.20 crore. Mumbai Indians bought last season's join highest wicket taker New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr for Rs 3 crore.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/wpl-2026-auction-live-updates-latest-updates-wpl-auction-wpl-auction-2026-live-updates-delhi-capitals-gujarat-giants-mumbai-indians-royal-challengers-bengaluru-up-warriorz-smriti-mandhana-alyssa-healy-jemimah-rodrigues-ellyse-perry-breaking-news-3811986">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Red Fort blast accused Jasir Bilal Wani sent to 7-day NIA custody</h2>.<p>A Delhi court on Thursday sent Jasir Bilal Wani, a key accused in the Red Fort blast case, to the National Investigating Agency's custody for seven days. A resident of Qazigund in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, Wani was arrested in Srinagar by the NIA on November 17.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/red-fort-blast-accused-jasir-bilal-wani-sent-to-7-day-nia-custody-3811996">Read more</a></p>.<h2>81 flights delayed at Bengaluru airport due to low visibility</h2>.<p>A total of 81 flights were delayed at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport due to low visibility caused by dense fog. The foggy condition caused several delays between 4.44 am and 8 am on Thursday (November 27).<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/81-flights-delayed-at-bengaluru-airport-due-to-low-visibility-3811887">Read more</a></p>.<h2>UIDAI deactivates over 2 crore Aadhaars of deceased individuals as part of clean-up drive</h2>.<p>The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has deactivated more than 2 crore Aadhaar numbers of deceased individuals from its system. UIDAI has sourced deceased persons’ data from Registrar General of India, States and Union Territories and Public Distribution System among others.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uidai-deactivates-over-2-crore-aadhaars-of-deceased-individualsas-part-of-clean-up-drive-3812324">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Imran Khan is in 'completely good health': Adiala Jail authorities amid rumours on social media</h2>.<p>Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan is in "completely good health inside Adiala Jail", the jail authorities said on Thursday, rejecting rumours on social media about his medical condition.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/imran-khan-is-in-completely-good-health-adiala-jail-authorities-amid-rumours-on-social-media-3812199">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bangladesh court sentences ousted PM Sheikh Hasina to 21 years in jail in 3 corruption cases</h2>.<p>A Dhaka court on Thursday sentenced ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina to 21 years imprisonment and her two children to five years each over alleged irregularities in allocation of plots under a government housing project after their trial in absentia.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/bangladesh-court-sentences-ousted-pm-sheikh-hasina-to-21-years-in-jail-in-3-corruption-cases-3811950">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Loving husband, friend...my everything': Hema Malini pays tribute to Dharam Ji in emotional post</h2>.<p>“Dharam Ji….he was many things to me. Loving husband, adoring father of our two girls, Esha & Ahaana…friend, philosopher, guide, poet, my ‘go to’ person in all times of need - in fact, he was everything to me! And always has been through good times and bad,” Hema Malini said in a social media post. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/loving-husband-friendmy-everything-hema-malini-pays-tribute-to-dharam-ji-in-emotional-post-3812193">Read more</a></p>