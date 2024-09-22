Home
DH Evening Brief | 'Work pressure' claims another life; Jagan says Naidu 'habitual liar' in letter to PM denying 'Tirupati laddu' allegations

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 22 September 2024, 13:09 IST

'Work pressure' claims another life; Software engineer electrocutes self in Tamil Nadu: Report

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

After the death of a Pune EY employee allegedly due to overwork, a software engineer from Tamil Nadu reportedly killed himself due to similar reasons on Thursday. Read more

'Naidu pathological & habitual liar': Jagan in letter to PM Modi denying 'Tirupati laddu' allegations

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

YSRCP Chief and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging swift action against the baseless allegations made by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu regarding the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). Read more

Centre probing Netflix for visa violations, racial discrimination

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

India is investigating the business practices of US streaming giant Netflix's local operations, including allegations of visa violations and racial discrimination, according to a government email sent to a former executive. Read more

Jantar Mantar turns yellow-blue as hundreds rally behind Kejriwal, declare him 'one of them'

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Delhi's Jantar Mantar was awash with the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) signature yellow and blue colours on Sunday as hundreds of supporters filled the site with party flags, banners and slogans, vowing to stand by former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Read more

'Hindus outraged': PIL in Supreme Court seeks SIT probe into Tirupati laddu row

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

A public interest litigation (PIL) matter has been filed in the Supreme Court, seeking a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the alleged use of animal fat in Tirupati laddus. Read more

BookMyShow app, website crash minutes before Coldplay's Mumbai concert tickets go live

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

BookMyShow, the app and the website where tickets for ColdPlay's concert were supposed to go live at 12 pm on Sunday, crashed leaving the British rock band's fans disappointed. Read more

Presidential elections: Sri Lanka to count second preference votes after no candidate secures 50% mandate

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

For the first time in the country’s history since Executive Presidency came into being, Sri Lankan Presidential elections on Sunday headed into another round of counting to calculate the second preference votes for two frontrunners -- Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Sajith Premadasa. Read more

R Ashwin dismantles Bangladesh as India win first Test by 280 runs; lead series 1-0

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's mastery over his craft, underlined by a six-wicket haul, proved too immense for Bangladesh as India cantered to a massive 280-run victory in the first Test with five sessions to spare, here on Sunday. Read more

Amazon, Flipkart to be penalised? CCI seeks financial statements from e-commerce giants: Report

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

The Competition Commission of India asked Amazon Seller Services and Flipkart Internet to share financial statements to determine a potential penalty in an ongoing antitrust case, Mint reported, citing two people aware of the development. Read more

15 arrested for allegedly planting IEDs across Assam during Independence Day celebrations

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

A total of 15 people, including three women, have been arrested from across Assam in connection with the banned ULFA(I) "planting explosives at 24 locations to trigger serial blasts" on Independence Day. Read more

Published 22 September 2024, 13:09 IST
